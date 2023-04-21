How to defeat the Screamer zombies in Dead Island 2

The much awaited Dead Island 2 is finally here, bringing a new era of zombie-slaying action to the table. Developer Dambuster Studios has expanded upon the underrated Dead Island series to deliver a meatier experience that stays true to the series tradition.

With a sizable open world to explore, there are a variety of weapons to craft and use as well. But what good is gear when there is no appropriate opposition to fight? Thankfully, Dead Island 2 delivers in that regard.

There is a decent variety of undead to deal with across the sandbox locales of LA. These range from traditional shamblers to more powerful Apex-tier zombies. Let us take a look at the Screamer zombie type in the game.

How to deal with Screamers in Dead Island 2?

Deep Silver Dambuster Studios @DSDambuster



And what better way to celebrate than a sneak peek at our game's Hollywood-inspired title sequence?



See you April 21st, Slayers.



It's now less than a month until @deadislandgame is released!

And what better way to celebrate than a sneak peek at our game's Hollywood-inspired title sequence?

See you April 21st, Slayers.

#DeadIsland #seeyouinhella

As with previous Dead Island entries, each zombie in the game has a different purpose and poses a different challenge. Screamers are one of those zombies that players should watch out for at all times.

As their name suggests, they are capable of producing ear-piercing shrieks that can stun and knock down players. As if that wasn't bad enough, this can alert nearby zombies as well, luring them to the player.

Even though Screamers are classified as Apex-tier enemies, they are thankfully weak compared to their peers like the Crusher. In other words, players can deal with them relatively easily.

The only thing to watch out for is its scream. This is clearly telegraphed to the player via charge-up reverbs. Before the Screamer can let it blast, players should create a distance between them and the zombie.

But this is only when forced into a confrontation. The best scenario is to take down Screamers as soon as they are spotted. This can be done by flanking them and stealthily taking them out.

Regardless of what players do, making it a target priority is key. If players do find themselves at the mercy of the deafening screech, try to mitigate the situation as soon as possible.

This can be done by interrupting the Screamer's attack, the most effective method of which is either drop kicking it or launching a weapon at it. Firearms are effective, but be sure to carry enough ammo.

Fury mode is also useful for closing the distance after being knocked away and pummeling it easily. Note that the Screamer has an electric variant called the Voltaic Screamer. In addition to the powerful shriek attack, it can damage players with arcs of lighting that shoot off its body.

How to distinguish a Screamer from other zombies in Dead Island 2?

Players can tell enemies apart by their names displayed above their health bar. However, Screamers also have a distinct design. They are usually frail, with legs bent apart at an angle.

Furthermore, they are missing their lower jaw and also have a torn-out throat, which likely allows them to produce these devastating screams. As with other Apex zombies, they are thankfully uncommon spawns amidst the hordes of shamblers and runners.

Dead Island 2 is out right now for PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

