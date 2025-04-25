How to defeat Seething Boucheclier in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Seething Boucheclier in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the optional bosses that you can find while exploring Visage Island. You will fight this boss when facing the Mask of Anger, and defeating it will make the fight against the Axon comparetively easy.

This article will take a look at how you can defeat the Seething Boucheclier in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to beat Seething Boucheclier in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Seething Boucheclier (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The Seething Boucheclier is a boss that you will face while exploring the Visage Island. When you first get there, you will be approached by the Mask Keeper who will ask you to head down and face the first Axon. He will also offer you to explore the island if you feel like it.

Following the path to the right of the main gate will lead you to the area where the Mask of Anger is. You can confront this mask and selecting the correct option will trigger the boss fight against the Seething Boucheclier in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

It is a powerful version of the regular Boucheclier enemy that you will face often while exploring this region. Let's take a look at how to defeat it:

The Boucheclier will apply a shield on itself when the fight begins. First take down its allies to make the fight a bit easier.

Target the Moisonneuse first. You will be able to take it down easily by aiming your free shots.

The Chapelier's attacks can be parried. But keep in mind that once the enemies gets the first turn, The Boucheclier will get its counterattack up. This will lead it to attack you when you strike any enemy.

Time your parry perfectly to take counter the Boucheclier's counterattack. This is the easiest way to deal more damage to the boss.

The boss is weak to fire. Lune and Maelle can be of great help during this given you have unlocked the proper spells.

The Mask can extend the Boucheclier's attacks by giving it more turns.

Your key to coming on top of this fight will depend on your issue to parry enemy attacks in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. This will make the fight extremely easy, allowing you to unleash counterattacks and take down the enemy. Once you defeat the Seething Boucheclier in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the Mask of Anger will be destroyed and you will be teleported back to the Piazza checkpoint.

