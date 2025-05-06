Visages in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the first Axon whom you will face during the second act of the game. This particular boss fight can be quite challenging based on a few factors, and will test your skill to utilize Expedition 33's Parry and Dodge mechanics to your favor. The Visages boss fight can be made less taxing if you decide to explore the island where it resides first.

Ad

This article will cover how you can defeat Visages in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

How to beat Visages in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Visages boss fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kepler Interactive)

When you arrive on the Visages Island in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you will be greeted by the Mask Keeper, who will ask you to head down the path and face the first Axon. Alternatively, you can explore the island before doing so using the three optional passageways. Make sure to explore all three of these optional paths to make the boss fight easier.

Ad

Trending

Now let's get into how to defeat Visages in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Phase 1

Phase 1 of the Visages boss fight will have you face the giant monstrosity. The boss will keep summoning Masks that you can destroy to deny their buffs. Shoot the glowing eyes to destroy each one that the Visages will summon on the mirror. Once you destroy all of the Masks, the boss will detonate, leaving your party at 1 HP.

Ad

Phase 2

Once the Visages fall, the Mask Keeper will reveal himself as the true Axon and will challenge you to a duel.

Take the first turn healing yourself and your party. If you have unlocked the Revitalization skill on Lune, use it, or rely on Tints to recover HP.

The Mask Keeper is weak to Fire. Both Lune and Maelle can exploit this using their Fire-based spells.

When the prompt shows "Attack the expedition", make sure to dodge the hits, as it can apply the bound debuff to you otherwise.

The "Sets fire to his sword" indicates a Gradient Attack. Use your Gradient Counter to effectively cancel this attack and perform a counter.

The "Surrounded by defensive aura" prompt will allow the Mask Keeper to gain masks on each hit it can land on your party.

Keep applying Fire attacks to fill up its Break Gauge and then use spells that can apply Break to stun the Mask Keeper. Once you deplete its HP bar, the fight against Visages in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will conclude, and you will receive 1x Recoat, 6x Resplendant Chroma Catalyst, and the Immaculate Pictos as rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.