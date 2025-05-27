How to defeat the Wailing Effigy in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon features many unique enemies players will need to fight, even during the early hours in the prologue area of the Island Asylum. One such example is the Wailing Effigy, an optional boss that players may not even discover if they beeline for the exit. Tackling this foe doesn’t just offer a great taste of what is to come in the future, but also rewards players with unique loot to use during their adventure across the lands of Avalon.

Here's everything new players need to know about taking down this terrifying threat in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon.

Where to find and defeat the Wailing Effigy in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Players can loot its corpse after killing it (Image via Awaken Realms)

To track down this monster, players must first get to Cordac, the mysterious man who helps free the protagonist from their jail cell in the Island Asylum. Once players track him down near the exit area, they should head in the opposite direction. This leads them down a passageway, then to a floor below through a dimly lit stairway.

At the end of the stairs, there will be a door to the left. Behind the door, the Wailing Effigy awaits. This beast has two main modes of attack in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon:

It will close the distance for a melee strike with his sword.

It can attack from afar with a fireball spell.

The Wailing Effigy is also fairly quick on its feet, so players must keep their distance at all times by using the dodge button while being mindful of their stamina. Stacking up on healing consumables is also important for this fight, especially if players are not running a magic build or do not have the Blood Transfusion spell.

One of the several gear items obtained from the boss (Image via Awaken Realms)

As the room in which players will find themselves with the boss will be small, the fight can be difficult to pull off, even with the pillars to hide behind. Hence, players may want to take the fight outside to the staircase. That being said, this may prove further challenging depending on the kind of playstyle players are using.

If the fight proves too tough, which it certainly will be on higher difficulty levels this early in the game, then players may want to try to cheese the boss. This can be done by hiding in the passageway branching to the right of the staircase leading to the Wailing Effigy. Alternately, they can just let the boss chase them upstairs to Cordac, who will attack it on sight.

Defeating the Wailing Effigy will allow players to inspect its body, which has a bunch of gear and items on it. The most notable ones are a Dull Broadsword (a two-handed melee weapon) and Grief Torn Armor (chest armor piece with 2.0 Armor Rating). The note found on the corpse will also detail the once-human Wailing Effigy's backstory.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

