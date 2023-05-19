How to defend the Kara Kara Bazaar in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, much like its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, features some really unique and intriguing questlines. One such questline is the "Riju of Gerudo Town" main story quest, which is triggered when you visit the Gerudo Town, which is located across the vast desert that covers the eastern part of Hyrule.

As soon as you step inside the Gerudo Town and the Kara Kara Bazaar, you will meet up with Riju, who will task Link with destroying the insect-like creatures called the Gibdo and their Hives. The Gibdo are a new enemy type introduced in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and are the main enemies that you will face in the Gerudo region.

The first part of the "Riju of Gerudo Town" quest requires you to protect the Kara Kara Bazaar and its residents from the invading horde of Gibdos and their Hives that are scattered across the town. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to deal with the Gibdo and protect the Kara Kara Bazaar in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

You need to destroy four Gibdo Hives to protect the Kara Kara Bazaar in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Gibdos might look quite intimidating at first, but they are fairly easy to deal with, granted you have the proper weapons and tools to dispatch them. The Gibdo and their Hives are quite vulnerable to lightning elemental status and take bonus damage if attacked with lightning weapons. The Gibdos also take damage from your regular weapons, but it's better to use an electric weapon to easily defeat them without getting overwhelmed.

Thankfully, when fighting against the very first wave of Gibdos, Link is accompanied by Riju, who constantly attacks the creatures with lightning, making them weak against your regular attacks. Defeating the Gibdo is fairly easy, especially with a lightning weapon. However, dealing with the Gibdo Hives can be an issue if you don't have electric or exploding arrows.

You can stock up on both electric and exploding arrows at the Kara Kara Bazaar before starting the quest. The Gibdo Hives are the huge mushroom-like structures found usually around places infested with Gibdos. The Hives are usually invulnerable to most attacks, but they do have a weak point, which you can target to easily destroy them.

Whenever the Hive opens up to spawn more Gibdos, it reveals a glowing orb-like structure, which you can target using electric or exploding arrows to easily destroy. It should be mentioned that the Hive only opens up when there are less Gibdo around it, so you'll need to kill a few of these insect-like creatures first, before you target the Hive.

You need to destroy a total of four Gibdo Hives around Gerudo Town and Kara Kara Bazaar to protect it from further attacks by the horde of Gibdos. Destroying all four Gibdo Hives is also necessary in order to make progress in the "Riju of Gerudo Town" questline in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and get closer to the region's main boss, the Gibdo Queen.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

