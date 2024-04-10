How to defend against X-Bow and Mortar decks in Clash Royale

X-Bow and Mortar decks provide a special challenge in Clash Royale that necessitates strategic strategy and execution. These siege-style decks work by applying constant pressure and carefully placing themselves to gradually weaken towers from a distance.

This guide will cover three essential tactics for dealing with X-Bow and Mortar decks: breaking their cycle, sending in soldiers that target buildings, and keeping up a solid defensive. Applying these methods will strengthen your position to stop such a siege strategy.

Strategies to defend against X-Bow and Mortar decks in Clash Royale

1) Disrupt their cycle

Disrupt their cycle (Image via Supercell)

To consistently ambush towers in Clash Royale, the X-Bow and Mortar decks mostly rely on creating a cycle of their siege constructions and supporting soldiers. Breaking this loop is essential to unseating them and gaining the upper hand. Pressuring the other lane can be a useful strategy to break their cycle.

They are forced to divide their focus and resources when you send soldiers or mount a determined assault on the lane across from where they have set up their siege architecture.

By delaying their attempts to lay siege again, this diversion can buy you crucial time to erect a defense or even initiate a counterattack. Additionally, you can thwart their drive and gain more time to respond by utilizing cards like Fireball or Snowball to kill or knock back their supporting soldiers.

2) Counter with building-targeting troops

Hog Rider and Ice Golem are building targeting troops (Image via Supercell)

For defense against X-Bow and Mortar decks to be effective, troops that target buildings are necessary. Aside from swiftly taking down siege buildings, cards like Lumberjack, Hog Rider, and Mini P.E.K.K.A. can endanger the troops that assist them.

The idea is to carefully position these troops to minimize damage from hostile forces while targeting the X-Bow or Mortar. For example, placing a Mini P.E.K.K.A. or Lumberjack squarely on the X-Bow will quickly destroy it and divert opposing forces.

Meanwhile, stop the Mortar from locking onto your tower for a long time by using Hog Rider to sprint toward it. Furthermore, aid in eliminating opposing swarm soldiers and concentrate more on the siege building itself by providing splash damage units like Wizard or Baby Dragon to support your building-targeting forces.

3) Maintain a strong defense in Clash Royale

Strong defense (Image via Supercell)

A strong defense against Mortar and X-Bow decks in Clash Royale needs to be built with careful resource management and preparation. To draw aggro from the siege structure and offer dependable protection for your towers, use defensive buildings like the Cannon, Tesla, or Inferno Tower.

To maximize these defensive constructions' efficacy, placement is essential. Guarantee complete coverage against enemy rushes by positioning them in the center to cover both lanes.

Furthermore, while your defensive structures concentrate on the siege building, cope with hostile forces by adding adaptable support troops to your defenses, such as Musketeer, Electro Wizard, or Mega Minion. To successfully resist the opponent's siege tactics, modify your defense based on their card rotation and your plan accordingly.

Check out more articles about Clash Royale:

Grand challenge guide || How to use support cards