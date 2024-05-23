How to delete your account in AFK Journey

You might be looking to delete your AFK Journey account for several reasons, from planning to start a new account to completely doing away with the game on your system. However, players might be confused as to how they can go about terminating their profile in the title. The idle RPG will not hold your hand when it comes to this, and you'll have to delete your account on your own.

This AFK Journey guide will teach you how to do that.

Deleting your account in AFK Journey

To delete an account in AFK Journey, you will be required to:

Launch the game on any device and log into the account that you want to erase.

Head to the main screen once the title loads, and then click on the Menu icon at the bottom right.

Go to Settings by selecting the cog icon at the bottom and then head to the Others tab. Here you will find the Account option under Account Services. Click on it.

Head to More once a new window opens. It is here that you will have to select the Delete Account option. If you are sure about erasing your profile, click on it, and it will directly open a chat with the AFK Journey support team.

Here you will need to type in “Delete Account” in chat. Now, you will receive more options. Click on “How to Delete Account.”

Once you have done that, you will be informed about all the outcomes regarding deleting your profile, especially how you will not be able to recover it. Once you are done, the support team will ask you to contact Player Support to proceed with the rest of the deletion process.

Click on the Player Support option and directly chat with the support team to delete your account.

It’s sort of a long and complicated process, but once you have talked to the support team, they are likely going to delete the account. You can always create a new account and play with it if you choose to return to the game. However, you will lose all previous progress.

