How to easily complete the Inventory Sort minigame in AFK Journey

The Inventory Sort minigame in AFK Journey is one of the side quests that you can complete as you make your way through the title. It’s one of the more confusing puzzles to complete in the RPG, as it tasks you with sorting an inventory in a particular manner to complete it.

The mini-game is obtained while completing the “Philip’s Worries” quest where you help an adventurer organize his bag as he can’t seem to fit all his items inside it. You will get a fair bit of Soulstones, Hero Essence, and Training Manual as a reward, so it’s advised that you take some time to complete the quest. The solution is extremely simple once you realize what you need to do.

Today’s AFK Journey guide will go over how you can easily solve the Inventory Sort minigame in the RPG.

How to Beat AFK Journey Inventory Sort Minigame

Once you start Philip’s Worries in AFK Journey you can try out your hand at an inventory mini-game in each town. The quests in each of these areas will have two of these mini-games that you get to complete.

The goal of the quest is rather simple, you will need to arrange the given items in such a way that they perfectly fit the empty boxes.

Stage 1 and 2:

Stage 1 and 2 (Image via Lilith Games)

The Phllip’s Worries quest occurs in stages across all the towns. The image above shows the solution to stages 1 and 2. When the quest starts all you need to do is arrange the items as shown.

Stage 3 and 4:

Inventory mini games 3 and 4 (Image via Lilith Games)

Stages 3 and 4 start a bit later, and you need to arrange the items as shown in the image to complete them.

Stages 5 and 6

Inventory sort mini-game stages 5 and 6 (Lilith Games)

The final two stages of Phillip’s Worries in AFK Journey start when you gain access to Vaduoso Mountain after reaching resonance level 132. These two stages are a bit more challenging than the previous ones, so make sure you are following the image to complete them.

Rewards for completing Phillip’s Worries inventory sort mini-game in AFK Journey

Once you have completed the questline, you can get your hands on the following rewards:

5x A-Level Soulstone

143x Hero Essence

40,000x Training Manual.

Additionally, do keep in mind that if you have arranged the items incorrectly, you will be able to remove them from the bag and rearrange them.

