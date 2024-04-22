5 Best Mage heroes in AFK Journey

Mage heroes in AFK Journey primarily serve the purpose of buffer and debuffer in a team. Some Mages attack from far away, while others specialize in melee fights like Tanks and Warriors. Players can include them for their buffs and debuffs or play them as secondary damage dealers. There are a total of seven Mage heroes currently available to obtain and use.

A team may not necessarily require heroes of the Mage class like Tanks, DPS, and Support. However, you cannot ignore heroes of any class if they provide advantages over enemies and help you win a fight.

Below is the list of some of the best Mage heroes in AFK Journey for players to use and build for their roster.

Best Mage heroes in AFK Journey

1) Parisa

Parisa is a Mage hero who is excellent in the Arena and story stages (Image via Farlight Games)

Parisa is one of the best Mage heroes and is excellent for story stages and Arena. She hails from the Wilder faction and is of A-level rarity. With the Wilder Blessing skill, she can buff both her own and a nearby ally’s attack speed and normal damage for 10 seconds. AFK Journey heroes who rely on using their basic attacks, such as Odie, can benefit from this skill.

With the Ultimate Floral Splendor, she marks enemies with a flower and deals 480% damage to all foral-marked enemies and those within one tile of them. Additionally, the enemies’ damage-dealing ability reduces by 20% if Floral Splendor hits them multiple times within two seconds.

2) Arden

Arden is one of the best Mage heroes in AFK Journey for the Arena mode (Image via Farlight Games)

Arden is one of the best A-level Mage heroes in AFK Journey. This Mage hero is great in Arena mode and is an average choice in the story stages. His Ultimate skill, Force of Nature, causes him to cast lightning strikes on a selected tile, dealing 160% damage to enemies within two tiles and creating dark clouds above them.

The clouds continuously attack enemies below the clouds, which are under crowd-controlling effects, dealing 80% damage with each strike. Arden can also recover Energy whenever a non-summoned enemy is controlled, and this effect is triggered every two seconds for each enemy.

While using Arden, be sure to use him with heroes armed with crowd-control abilities. Additionally, upgrading the AFK Journey hero to Mythic+ and unlocking his Exclusive Skill is highly recommended to make his kit potent.

3) Cassadee

Cassadee is armed with crowd-controlling abilities (Image via Farlight Games)

Cassadee is an S-Level character from the Lightbearer faction and is one of the best Mage heroes in AFK Journey. She is armed with crowd-controlling abilities and can also deal impressive damage with her skills, which become more effective in long fights. Her Ultimate, Running Tide, causes her to throw a wave that covers three tiles.

The wave deals 280% damage to all enemies on its way and knocks them back for two tiles. Cassadee can also stun enemies for 1.5 seconds with her Undercurrent skill.

Her other skill, Tidal Strength, allows her to bless the nearest ally at the start of a battle. Whenever the blessed ally lands a hit on enemies with normal attacks, Cassadee deals 60% extra magic damage. Cassadee works wonders against Dream Realm bosses and in the late-game content.

4) Viperian

Viperian is a Mage class hero who works well in the story stages (Image via Farlight Games)

Viperian is a good option to quickly progress through the story stages. However, he can be a double-edged sword because he sacrifices a certain amount of HP to use his skills. His Ultimate, Spiritual Viper, has passive and active effects. The former causes him to cast Darkviper to possess enemies until his HP drops below 60%.

Viperian gives up 7% HP for each Darkviper, and possessed enemies drop 20 Energy when hit and 1% HP every second. He calls back Darviper after his HP falls below 30% and recovers 14% health. The Darkviper deals 280% damage to the possessed enemies.

Viperian can also steal HP from enemies with the Vitality Extract skill, equal to the 210% damage dealt. His Exclusive Skill, Crimson Waltz, also deals heavy damage and makes him unaffected every 30 seconds. He burns 30% HP after 10 seconds if his HP is above 90%, dealing 420% damage. These skills make him one of the best Mage heroes in AFK Journey.

5) Carolina

Carolina is one of the best Mage heroes in AFK Journey (Image via Farlight Games)

Carolina is one of the best Mage heroes in AFK Journey and has the ability to freeze enemies and control them. She is useful in the Arena and when completing late-game content. Carolina targets an enemy with her Ultimate Skill, Frozen Grave, and freezes them for six seconds while also dealing impressive damage. Additionally, she inflicts frostbite on the target by creating an arctic field that surrounds other enemies within two tiles.

The arctic field reduces enemies’ Haste in AFK Journey by 15 for six seconds. Carolina creates four snowballs and bombards enemies with them to deal damage with Snowball Witchery skill. At Mythic+ upgrade, the Snowball Witchery also decreases the enemy's Magical defense for six seconds. Therefore, pairing her with heroes that deal magical damage works best for the team.

That concludes our list of best Mage heroes in AFK Journey. Interested players can check out our

Check out our other AFK Journey guides: