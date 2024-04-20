5 Best Support heroes in AFK Journey

Support heroes in AFK Journey keep their allies alive during fights. They also possess the ability to buff teammates, debuff enemies, and help regenerate Energy. They are squishy and need Tanks as barriers to protect them. A good support hero can help the Marksman and other heroes survive longer, enabling them to deal heavy damage and drive any team to victory.

As of writing, there are eight Support heroes players can obtain and use in their team. This article lists some of the best heroes players can build and use in their AFK Journey team for robust support.

Best Support heroes in AFK Journey

1) Damian

Damian is one of the best Support heroes in AFK Journey who can recover health, increase Haste, and more with his skills. (Image via Farlight Games)

Damian is one of the best Support heroes in AFK Journey from the Wilder faction. He doesn’t participate in the battle but builds a toy chariot that gains 85% of Damian’s HP and 100% of his other stats. When Damian casts his Ultimate, the chariot charges toward the enemy to explode, dealing 320% damage within one tile. It also blinds them for three seconds.

Trending

When the chariot is present, Damian uses the Emergency Support skill to restore the weakest ally’s HP four times. If there’s no chariot, the hero restores 300 Energy to himself. With the Exclusive Skill, Inventor’s Will, he increases allies’ Haste by 40 for 10 seconds in AFK Journey. This effect is triggered when his toy chariots respond to his Emergency Support skill.

2) Rowan

Rowan is one of the best Support heroes in AFK Journey who can generate Energy for allies. (Image via Farlight Games)

Rowan is one of the robust Support heroes in AFK Journey who can heal and generate Energy. Using his Ultimate, Fatal Greed, Rowan moves up to one tile and tosses coins, granting 250 Energy to allies within two tiles. This skill helps all allies cast their Ultimate faster than enemies, gaining an advantage over them. It synergizes excellently with Cecia due to her Ultimate’s ability to summon Mr. Carlyle.

Rowan heals allies with his Smart Stall skill, which causes him to place two health potions in his trolley at the battle’s beginning. Allies within two tiles whose HP falls below 50% automatically take the potion to recover their health. They can use the potions every six seconds.

His Exclusive Skill, Great Bargain, which unlocks at Mythic+ upgrade, allows him to place a super health potion after allies use his three regular potions. The super health potion provides more HP than the normal ones and permanently increases the allies' physical and magical defense.

3) Koko

Koko is one of the best Support heroes in AFK Journey who can reduce the damage allies receive. (Image via Farlight Games)

Koko is one of the best Support heroes from the Mauler faction in AFK Journey. Her Ultimate helps reduce the damage she and her allies take for 12 seconds. Her allies also gain Life Drain and attacking boost when the skill is active. All reduced damage from the Ultimate gets recorded and settled as true damage after the skill ends. If her Exclusive Skill is unlocked, all allies get a shield for seven seconds after the reduced damage settles.

Koko heals the weakest ally with Fulfilling Feast skill every 10 seconds and boosts their attack for five seconds. Additionally, with the skill, she can heal herself every 15 seconds and increase her Composure by seven seconds. It’s better to pair her with allies that grant Energy, such as Rowan, enabling her to cast her Ultimate quickly.

Koko works excellently against Dream Realm bosses and helps one progress faster in AFK and story stages.

4) Reinier

Reinier is one of the best Support heroes in AFK Journey from the Hypogean faction. (Image via Farlight Games)

Reinier is one of the best Support heroes in AFK Journey from the Hypogean faction. He is an S-level character armed with an excellent crowd-control ability. His Ultimate transports himself and the healthiest enemy into another dimension for 10 seconds. The hero won’t accompany the enemy if the non-summoned units of the opponent exceed that of the allies.

Reinier’s Dynamic Balance skill allows him to swap one of his allies’ spots with an enemy standing in a symmetrical position. The teleported ally recovers HP equal to 45% of the damage the affected enemy takes. He also deals pretty decent damage with his Golden Ratio skill.

Reinier attacks the enemy with the highest HP through a portal, dealing 45% damage up to eight times. The enemy also gets knocked down, taking 120% damage, and if their HP is above 61.8%, they take additional damage. He can also increase the damage enemies take and knock them when using Dynamic Skill with his Exclusive Skill.

5) Smokey & Meerky

Smokey & Meerky is one of the best Support heroes in AFK Journey with a robust healing ability. (Image via Farlight Games)

Smokey & Meerky is one of the best Support heroes in AFK Journey for any team. They are from the Mauler faction, and their healing ability works wonders in most game modes. One can depend on them against any boss in Dream Realm, except for the Snow Stomper. Their healing ability is not the only exceptional quality in his kit, but his buffs, too.

Smokey & Meerky casts an aroma on the battlefield, which is the source of their healing and buffs. They can buff allies’ attacking stats and grant Haste and Energy to them. Additionally, their Exclusive Skill, Withering Potion, can drain the HP of enemies caught up in his aroma.

Check out our other AFK Journey guides:

FAQs on support heroes in AFK Journey

Who is the strongest hero in the AFK Journey?

The strongest heroes in the AFK Journey are Odie, a damage dealer, and Reinier, a Support hero. Odie is an A-level Marksman class hero from the Mauler faction, whereas Reinier is an S-tier unit from the Hypogean faction.

What is the best hero to invest in the AFK Journey?

Players can invest their hard-earned resources to upgrade Odie, Cecia, Rowan, Smokey & Meerky, and Antandra (at least to Legendary). They are the heroes that can help one breeze through AFK Stages.

Players focusing on the PvP game mode invest in Arden, Carolina, Damian, Eironn, Scarlet, Odie, Reinier, Rowan, and Thoran. They are beasts when it comes to winning the matches in Arena.

What are the best heroes to ascend in the AFK Journey?

Any AFK Journey player must ascend Odie to unlock his Execution Skill. Given his A-level rarity, the task won’t be challenging. Then, Marilee, Korin, Smokey & Meerky, Reinier, and Eironn will give players the best return for their investment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Discover today's Wordle hints, along with tips and tricks for solving the NYT Wordle, plus some intriguing facts about today's answer!