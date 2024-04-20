Marksman heroes in AFK Journey are the ones who deal damage and kill enemy units. Their desired position on the battlefield is the backline, where they are safe and protected by Tanks and other allies. Since Marksman heroes are squishy but deal the most severe damage, they need healers to survive longer. No player can win matches and progress stages without a good Marksman hero on their team.

This article lists some of the best Marksman heroes players can include in their team to kill enemies swiftly in battles.

Cecia, Lyca, Marilee, and other best Marksman heroes in AFK Journey

1) Lyca

Lyca is one of the best Marksman heroes in AFK Journey armed with buffing and debuffing skills. (Image via Farlight Games)

Lyca is an A-level Marksman from the Wilder faction who excels at dealing AoE damage. She buffs allies by granting them Energy and increasing their attack speed at the start of the battle, and she debuffs enemies by reducing their physical defense. Her Exclusive Skill, Meteor Catastrophe, allows her to summon meteors at the battle’s start to deals 40% physical damage.

She shoots an aerolite at the shielded enemies, dealing 350% damage and stunning them if the shield breaks with the Level 5 Meteor Catastrophe. Lyca is one of the best Marksman heroes in AFK Journey for story stages. Players can also use her as a buffer for other Marksman because she can increase their attack speed.

2) Bryon

Bryon is one of the best Marksman heroes in AFK Journey who summons his falcon, Elona to deal damage. (Image via Farlight Games(

Bryon is one of the best S-level Marksman heroes in AFK Journey from the Wilder faction. He gains 1000 Energy and consumes 300 to summon his falcon, Elona, on the battlefield with his Ultimate skill. Elona deals 320% damage and cannot be attacked on the battlefield. The Marksman can also absorb the enemy's Energy, dealing 190% damage twice with the Shadow Flash skill.

Bryon deals 350% damage and stuns the enemy for three seconds with his Exclusive Skill, Spiritual Companion, which unlocks at Mythic+ upgrade. Level 5 of Spiritual Companion does not let Bryon die if he takes a fatal blow. Elona blocks the fatal blow and restores Bryon’s HP, equal to 200% of his attack.

Bryon then becomes untargeted for 5 seconds, during which he restores 40% HP every second. This effect can be triggered only once in every battle. Bryon is robust in story stages and performs average in other game modes.

3) Cecia

Cecia is one of the best Marksman heroes in AFK Journey who can summon an additional unit on the battlefield. (image via Farlight Games)

Cecia is one of the best Marksman heroes in AFK Journey, and almost every player has one on their account. She is the game's most impressive damage dealer and her ability to summon Mr. Carlyle becomes helpful in nearly every situation; Mr. Carlyle can aggro the enemy units and deal heavy damage.

It’s highly recommended that Cecia be upgraded whenever possible because she will help breeze through AFK and story stages. Her Exclusive Skill can entangle enemies, restrict them from moving for four seconds, and deal 60% damage every second. She can also increase her and Mr. Carlyle’s physical and magical defense by absorbing them from enemies up to eight times during fights.

4) Marilee

Marilee is one of the best Marksman heroes in AFK Journey with high mobility and damage-dealing ability. (Image via Farlight Games)

Marilee is one of the best Marksman heroes from the Lightbearer faction. She can deal high damage consistently against opponents with her skills. The Marksman can also buff her attack speed with the Hyperfocus skill, but be careful because she needs to be two tiles away from enemies. Her Exclusive Skill, Battlefield Learning, increases her attack when other allies cast Ultimate (can stack up to 6 times).

Additionally, her normal attacks start dealing true damage when the stack reaches the maximum number. Marilee has an average performance in Story and AFK Stages but can dominate in the Dream Realm game mode against any boss.

5) Odie

Odie is one of the best Marksman heroes who excels in nearly all game modes. (Image via Farlight Games)

Odie is one of the best Marksman heroes in AFK Journey who excels in almost every game mode. He can defeat bosses in Dream Realm, help one progress through the story and AFK stages, and beat other opponents in Arena. This AFK Journey hero from the Mauler faction fires Dart Poison upon enemies, dealing continuous damage until he dies.

He attacks a single enemy, but they will be executed when he uses the exclusive skill, Heart Crusher. Odie’s A-level rarity makes it easy to obtain and build, and it’s highly recommended that players upgrade the hero. This Marksman can be your saving grace and help kill the Tanky units in the opposing team