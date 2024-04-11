AFK Journey: Best tips and team to progress faster in AFK Stages

Progressing in AFK Stages is essential for every AFK Journey player. Clearing them in the early game unlocks more content, whereas in the mid and late game, they are the best sources of resources. They passively generate Gold, Essence, and XP and provide rewards such as All-Hero Invite Letters, Equipment, and more for clearing some stages.

You create a team of five heroes and brawl against various enemy teams to clear a stage. AFK Stages also offers an auto-battle feature, where you don’t need to be actively involved during battles. However, getting stuck in some stages is common if your strategy and team are weak.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Best AFK Journey tips and team to progress faster in AFK Stages

Getting stuck in AFK Stages is expected, and the primary reason is usually that your team’s overall power is lower than that of your enemy. However, you can deficit push with proper strategy, hero positioning, and choosing the right AFK Journey heroes. If you’re stuck, use the tips below to prepare for enemies and overpower them.

Take ideas from other players' AFK Stage battle records

Copy other players' formations and heroes from battle records to clear your own AFK Stage (Image via Lilith Games)

After entering the AFK stage, click the enemy icon above the arrow button at the bottom left corner. It opens a section with details of enemies and your AFK Rewards. Then, click the Records button at the bottom right corner.

This will show you a list of other AFK Journey players who have cleared the AFK Stage you are currently at. Tap the icon with the bar chart symbol to see the heroes they used and their details. You can also see their battles’ replay by pressing the Replay button at the bottom right of the screen.

You can copy their heroes and formations to clear the AFK Stage you are stuck on. Note that copying only the team doesn’t suffice; you should also copy and use their formation in your battles.

Formation and positioning are crucial in AFK Stages

Your team's formation and heroes' positioning matter the most while clearing AFK Stages in AFK Journey (Image via Lilith Games)

You might notice that you're still not able to clear a stage despite your team’s overall power being higher than the opponent’s power. Additionally, you might notice in the records that other players have pushed the stage with a lower strength than yours. This is likely because your formation and hero placements are not optimal for countering the enemy.

Formation and positioning play a crucial role in winning matches. There is no one-size-fits-all approach here, but you must protect your damage dealers and support heroes with tanks. This is the most basic strategy for creating a team.

You should also be able to switch up your formation depending on the situation. In some battles, your damage dealers might need to align with your tanks because the enemy tanks might be more powerful than yours. In others, you might have to place your support in front of damage dealers to provide various buffs to your frontliners. You might also have to let enemies come towards you before you attack them.

Upgrade your heroes

Upgrade your AFK Journey heroes if you're stuck in a AFK Stage (Image via Lilith Games)

Yes, it’s possible to deficit push, but don’t let the power gap between the enemy's team and yours widen too much. Additionally, ascend the AFK Journey heroes that you can immediately. Your best team depends on your account and what heroes you’ve pulled. Therefore, don’t wait and pull for meta heroes; upgrade whatever heroes you can, especially if you’re a F2P (Free-To-Play) player.

Request help from other AFK Journey players

Ask for other players' help through the AFK Synergy battle feature (Image via Lilith Games)

You can send your heroes to help other players and request the same for yourself. After getting defeated in the AFK Stage, the title will recommend various options, such as upgrading heroes, AFK Proxy Battle Request, and AFK Synergy Battle. Tap the AFK Synergy Battle option, and you can then ask your Guild members and Team-Up channel for help.

It’s highly recommended that you use the option because you can add the hero that other players send to your team. You can then battle the stage with six heroes instead of five, which boosts your chances of clearing it.

Increase your AFK Rewards' time

You can increase AFK rewards from AFK Stages by completing tasks in Mystic Collection (Image via Lilith Games)

Increasing your AFK time helps you collect more resources. Initially, the AFK chest accumulates 12 hours of resources, but this can be extended. Completing various tasks in Covenant Letter, Victorious Helm, and King’s Glory can increase your AFK time.

The more resources such as XP and Gold in AFK Journey you obtain, the faster your heroes can be ugpraded. You can view the details by entering the Mystical House and clicking the Mystic Collection.

Importance of equipment in AFK Journey

In addition to leveling up your heroes, upgrading their equipment also plays a crucial role in clearing AFK Stages (Image via Lilith Games)

Upgrading equipment helps boost your AFK Journey heroes’ attributes. Once you have attained equipment for the class, forge them and upgrade their level whenever possible. You can recycle lower-level equipment to obtain the forging materials. Below are the upgrading priorities for each class:

Rogue: Weapon, Leg, Accessory, Body, Hands, and Head

Weapon, Leg, Accessory, Body, Hands, and Head Mage: Leg, Accessory, Weapon, Body, Hands, and Head

Leg, Accessory, Weapon, Body, Hands, and Head Support: Leg, Accessory, Body, Hands, Head, and Weapon

Leg, Accessory, Body, Hands, Head, and Weapon Tank: Body, Hands, Head, Leg, Accessory, and Weapon

Body, Hands, Head, Leg, Accessory, and Weapon Marksman: Weapon, Leg, Accessory, Body, Hands, and Head

Weapon, Leg, Accessory, Body, Hands, and Head Warrior: Weapon, Leg, Accessory, Body, Hands, and Head

Best AFK Journey team to progress fast in AFK Stages

Cecia, Rowan, Brutus, and Antandra are heroes that can breeze through AFK Stages in AFK Journey (Image via Lilith Games)

Below is the best AFK Journey team to progress quickly in AFK Stages:

Cecia: DPS (prioritize focusing her on upgrading and ascending her to the highest level possible)

Antandra: Tank (upgrade her to the highest level possible)

Rowan: Healer (helps Cecia summon Mr. Carlyle sooner)

Brutus: Tank

Smokey & Meerky: Buffer and Healer

Note that the above team is viable for early and mid-game content. Cecia will be the best damage dealer on the team who can also add a Tank, Mr. Carlyle. The Warrior class hero, Brutus can draw aggro from the enemy tank and DPS. He also becomes immune to the first fatal blow, enabling him to act as a robust Tank.

Antandra can generate a shield and taunt enemies, which reduces the damage she takes by 60%. Additionally, she becomes immune to all crowd-control effects. Koko can reduce the damage she and all allies take for 12 seconds. She also heals the weakest ally while boosting their attack for five seconds.

You can substitute Koko with Smokey & Meerky if you don’t have the former. Smokey & Meerky provides Energy, heals your team, and boosts its overall attack. Additionally, you can use three tanks, like Thoran and Lucius, and one healer. Depending on the enemy, it’s highly advisable to keep switching formations and heroes.

Awakening Spell and Starshed Spell are the best AFK Journey Artifacts, depending on the situation. The former provides healing, and the latter allows you to deal extra true damage and reduce the target’s attack speed.

That concludes our guide to progressing faster in AFK Stages. Check out our AFK Journey tier list for an easy in-game journey.