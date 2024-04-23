5 best Rogue heroes in AFK Journey

Rogue heroes in AFK Journey specialize in dealing damage to backline enemies. They jump into the backline and deal damage to the units that are difficult for other allies to reach. With these units in the squad, players can quickly take out the highest damage dealers and Support characters in an opposing team. These heroes can take on the role of a DPS or sub-DPS.

There are eight heroes belonging to the Rogue class in AFK Journey. This article lists five of the best units that provide great utility during fights.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Rogue heroes in AFK Journey?

Amongst the several Rogue heroes present in AFK Journey, the following are the best ones:

1) Berial

Berial is a Rogue hero in AFK Journey who can hide in a shadow and damage enemies (Image via Farlight Games)

Berial is one of the best S-level Rogue heroes in AFK Journey that belong to the Hypogean faction. His kit allows him to dodge enemy attacks and hide on the battlefield.

Thanks to the Shadow Trick skill, Berial can conceal himself within a shadow. He can then move to isolated targets one by one, dealing 300% damage to each. He recovers HP if there aren’t any singled-out enemies.

Berial can also resurrect once with his Devil’s Control skill. After getting killed, he can hide within a shadow for 30 seconds and revives with 40% HP after a non-summoned enemy dies.

Using his Ultimate, Scared Swamp, Berial can hide within the shadow of an enemy for five seconds, dealing 36% damage every 0.25 seconds and absorbing 15 Energy. He can then jump out of the shadow and deal 320% damage to the enemy, frightening it for four seconds.

2) Eironn

Eironn is an S-level Roguue hero who excels at dealing AoE damage (Image via Farlight Games)

Eironn is among the best S-level Rogue heroes in AFK Journey from the Wilder faction. He is an assassin who excels at dealing AoE damage to enemies.

Eironn's Ultimate, Elemental Realm, allows him to select a tile and pull enemies within two tiles to it. After a short delay, an explosion occurs, which deals damage and immobilizes them.

Eironn can also reduce enemies’ Magical defense and Haste with his skill, Ice Spike. He can also shield himself with the Elemental Barrier skill, blocking damage and dodging 50% of attacks.

Players can use this Rogue class hero while building an AFK Journey team for PvP and late story stages.

3) Seth

Seth is one of the best Rogue heroes in AFK Journey who specializes in dealing damage to injured enemies (Image via Farlight Games)

Seth is one of the best A-level Rogue heroes in AFK Journey, belonging to the Mauler faction. He can function as a sub-DPS in a team.

With his Ultimate Skill, Shadow Strike, Seth can run toward the weakest enemy, deal damage, and freeze them briefly. Then, he can jump on the enemy and deal 150% additional damage. He can also recover HP equal to one-fourth of the damage dealt.

With the Hunter Instinct skill, Seth can permanently increase his Haste by 10 and Life Drain by 7. The buff is triggered by the Bloodlust effect he gains when a non-summoned enemy unit’s HP falls below 33% (up to 3 stacks). The unit also gains 25% Physical and Magical defense when the Bloodlust effect is triggered the first time.

Seth is one of the best Rogue heroes in AFK Journey for late-game content, such as fighting against Necrodrakon in Dream Realm and Guild’s Battle Drills game modes.

4) Shakir

Shakir, a Rogue hero, who becomes robust when he transforms into a Wolf Form (Image via Farlight Games)

Shakir is one of the best S-level Rogue heroes in AFK Journey. A part of the Mauler faction, he can turn into a wolf using his Ultimate Wolf Form. The character can also generate a Lupine Aura to unleash an arc attack, damaging all enemies. Allies within its range will receive 20% less damage and increased Haste by 10.

In Wolf Form, Shakir's Agonizing Rush skill transitions from damaging a single target to multiple. His other skill, Wolf’s Will, increases his Ranged defense by 25, and he gains 30 Life Drain. The allies within the range of Lupine Aura grant him a 5% attack.

Using the Exclusive Skill, All-Conquering, which unlocks at Mythic+ upgrade, Shakir can cast his Ultimate after his Energy exceeds 800 and turn into a wolf form. He also doesn’t consume any Energy for five seconds.

5) Vala

Vala is the one of best Rogue heroes in AFK Journey who excels at ranged attacks (Image via Farlight Games)

Vala is one of the best Rogue class heroes in AFK Journey. A part of the Lightbearer faction, she is a ranged attacker who works wonders in PvP, as well as mid- and early-story stages.

Vala's Notice Beforehand is great for dealing damage to the opposing team’s Marksman. While using the skill, the character marks the farthest enemies at the start of the battle and makes targeting them a priority.

Vala's Exclusive Skill is the best in her kit and allows her to hide in the darkness after defeating a marked enemy. She can’t be targeted until all allies are defeated. Her movement speed and Haste are also increased.

