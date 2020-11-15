How to delete your Call of Duty: Mobile account

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most played games on mobile devices and has a huge player base worldwide. It has also been doing well as a competitive game.
To play Call of Duty: Mobile, you require an account. So, if you want to transfer your in-game data from one device to another device, the account automatically syncs your progress to the game's cloud services.
Delete Call of Duty: Mobile Account
Steps to delete COD Mobile Facebook account
If you need to delete your CODM account linked to Facebook, you can follow the steps listed below:
- Go to your Facebook account and open Settings.
- Then find 'Apps and Websites' on the left side of the page, and click on it.
- It will show you the list of all the active apps and websites connected to your Facebook account.
- Now, find Call of Duty: Mobile from that list and click on the View and Edit option.
- Scroll down a bit and click on the 'Remove' option.
- It will ask for your confirmation before deleting your account details.
- Lastly, click on the remove button again, and your account will be successfully deleted.
Steps to delete COD Mobile Guest account
If you have been playing the game with a guest account and wish to delete the guest account, you can follow these steps to delete it:
- You need to go to the Settings app on your device.
- Then, go to App management and select Call of Duty: Mobile from the list.
- Go to the app's storage options, and click on 'Clear Data' and it will delete all your Call of Duty: Mobile data and your guest account.
- If you try to open Call of Duty: Mobile, the game will create a new Guest account to login to the game.
