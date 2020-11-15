How to delete your Call of Duty: Mobile account

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most played games on mobile devices and has a huge player base worldwide. It has also been doing well as a competitive game.

To play Call of Duty: Mobile, you require an account. So, if you want to transfer your in-game data from one device to another device, the account automatically syncs your progress to the game's cloud services.

Delete Call of Duty: Mobile Account

Call of Duty: Mobile login page (Image Credits: Call of Duty: Mobile)

Steps to delete COD Mobile Facebook account

If you need to delete your CODM account linked to Facebook, you can follow the steps listed below:

Go to your Facebook account and open Settings. Then find 'Apps and Websites' on the left side of the page, and click on it. It will show you the list of all the active apps and websites connected to your Facebook account. Now, find Call of Duty: Mobile from that list and click on the View and Edit option. Scroll down a bit and click on the 'Remove' option. It will ask for your confirmation before deleting your account details. Lastly, click on the remove button again, and your account will be successfully deleted.

Steps to delete COD Mobile Guest account

If you have been playing the game with a guest account and wish to delete the guest account, you can follow these steps to delete it:

You need to go to the Settings app on your device. Then, go to App management and select Call of Duty: Mobile from the list. Go to the app's storage options, and click on 'Clear Data' and it will delete all your Call of Duty: Mobile data and your guest account. If you try to open Call of Duty: Mobile, the game will create a new Guest account to login to the game.

