COD Mobile Season 12: Nerfs and buffs in the game

COD Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the esports community, boasting 300 million-plus downloads worldwide. The developers also rolled out the new Season 12 update on 11th November, adding exciting and exclusive features.

The new season includes several fascinating and new features like the Hackney Yard map, the night mode multiplayer, and a new battle pass. It also had the essential update of attachments for firearms, and nerfs and buffs of weapon stats in-game.

Weapon stats are necessary while using a gun on the virtual battlefield and determine a player's credibility in COD Mobile.

This article lists down all the nerf and buff tweaks made after the update in Season 12.

All nerfs and buffs in COD Mobile's weapon stats after Season 12 update

The following discussions are based on the primary changes made in the gunsmith section of the game in the new season:

Nerfs in weapon stats

COD Mobile didn't make a drastic change when decreasing weapon stats, which can effectively alter the gameplay.

The Echo ShotGun in COD Mobile

The damage ranges of the Echo and the BY15 were reduced to 36 and 40, respectively. The developers also reduced the range and bullet density of the KRM 262 to 39. These decreased alterations are justified and manageable, as all three guns belong to the Shotgun category.

However, the slightly decreased duration of the Concussion Grenade effect, the reduced duration, and increased activation points required for the Shadow Blade and Transform Shield Operator skills, respectively, can have massive repercussions on the gameplay styles of players.

Buffs in weapon stats

There are large-scale buffs made in the new season update by the developers of COD Mobile. These newly increased weapon stats will be a great help to casual as well as professional players.

The Fennec SMG in COD Mobile

Extended OTM magazine for DR-H. Decreased mobility for an increase in magazine capacity.

Thermite Reload for Kilo Bolt-Action. It Continuously burns targets over time and causes extra damage to Scorestreaks.

Increased Cordite ADS bullet spread accuracy.

Increased Razorback recoil stability; lowered horizontal recoil; increased medium-range damage attenuation distance.

Increased Fennec bullet trajectory stability while continuous firing; lowered horizontal recoil; slightly increased upper recoil limit.

Increased AK117 damage multiplier when hitting body parts above the waist, increased medium-range combat ability.

Optimized BK57 bullet trajectory and increased stability.

Explosives deal much more damage to the Transform shield, and only one EMP is required to destroy a Transform Shield.