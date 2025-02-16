How to deliver Belia's letter in Avowed

Avowed is packed with many missable stories and side content, one of which involves an encounter with a shy but lovestruck lady. Named Belia, she wants to deliver a letter explaining her complicated love story to the woman she has a crush on, but cannot muster up the courage. With the protagonist Envoy ready to become an errand boy once again, they must help Belia convey her thoughts.

Ad

This "quest" is interesting because it is not a Quest in the traditional sense. In fact, upon acknowledging the request, it will not be treated as a side mission or added to the Journal, meaning players are left to their own devices to figure out what's next. As such, this article will explain how to get Belia's letter delivered.

Where to deliver Belia's letter in Avowed

Belia's location in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Before we dive into the details, let's start with how to begin this piece of side content. The NPC named Belia can be found mumbling to herself near the Derelict Garden area of the Paradis city on the Dawnshore map, next to a fountain nestled between a pair of spiral stairs.

Ad

Trending

Upon talking with her, she reveals that she has fallen in love with someone and does not want her crush to feel bad. As such, she will hand the player a letter to be delivered to the subject of her affection. We recommend players pay attention to her words since she tells the Envoy to deliver it to the girl working at the Mermaid's Den bathhouse.

Talk to Nasca and get her the quest item (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Since there will be no indicators or quest markers, players must track it down themselves. The Mermaid's Den is located in the Pearl District area of Paradis and can be reached from the Eastern Paradis Gate Beacon. Simply head up the stairs past the towering NPC Thalla, turn right, and head inside the building. Here, approach the blonde woman next to the pool of water and talk to her to hand the letter over.

Ad

While it would be reasonable for fans to expect a reward for going all the way to the effort of doing this, it does not seem like the Envoy receives anything. The recipient of the letter, Nasca, thanks the player for their effort and not much else besides that. Going back to Belia, she does not acknowledge the player either, so we are unsure if this is intended or a bug.

Ad

Read More: How to find the Ring of Slow Essence in Avowed

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.