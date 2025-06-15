How to destroy Anomalies in The Alters

You can destroy Anomalies in The Alters using the Luminator. However, you can't get this powerful gadget in the game or buy it from a store. The Luminator must be crafted after making some progress in the game and witnessing the phenomena with your own eyes first.

This article will discuss how to craft the Luminator and destroy Anomalies in The Alters.

Destroying Anomalies in The Alters: Steps to follow

Jan Scientist (Image via 11 Bit Studios)

In The Alters, your role is to escape a hostile planet by creating alters or variants of your character, Jan Dolski. The key to destroying Anomalies is one of these Alters named Jan Scientist.

An alter is a different aspect or version of your main character, and Jan Scientist is one of the smartest ones in the game. Anomalies are passive but hostile, and going too close to them is dangerous; they will raise your radiation gauge by a lot.

Therefore, you must first create your alter, Jan Scientist.

The Luminator

Equipping the Luminator (Image via 11 Bit Studios)

You'll have the opportunity to create Jan Scientist in the very first act. You can then use his help to craft the Luminator in this act via the Strange Phenomena quest. On this quest, you will encounter Anomalies in The Alters. Be wary of them, and you'll soon be asked to speak with someone who knows about these strange occurrences: Jan Scientist.

Next, explore more Anomalies in the Internal Vein region near the Organics Deposit. Investigate the distortions in the environment and then return to Jan Scientist to talk about it.

He will then ask you to research the Internal Analysis Tool in the Lab area, and once you're done doing so, he will tell you about the Luminator, his new invention. Remember, it will take 20 metal and 20 Rapidium to craft this device.

Using the Luminator to destroy Anomalies in The Alters

Once you have the device in The Alters, simply aim and shoot it at any of the Anomalies you come across, and it will destroy them quickly. Eliminating these Anomalies drops ALX material cores, which can later be taken back to base to be used in the refinery.

Remember that the Luminator has a limited battery and should therefore be used with caution and as sparingly as possible. Without it, getting away from Anomalies will become rather difficult.

