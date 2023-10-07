How to disable crossplay in EA FC 24?

After a highly successful debut in FIFA 23, crossplay is available across all game modes in EA FC 24. Unlike last year, the feature has been expanded to more game modes like Pro Clubs to make matters even better for the players. The feature allows players on devices of the same generation to play with and against each other.

While crossplay is highly beneficial, especially when it comes to matchmaking, certain issues have been encountered by players. For example, some members have suffered from latency and unusually high pings when playing with others on different platforms.

Thankfully, EA FC 24, while offering crossplay, also allows you to turn it off during matchmaking. Doing so might increase the time taken to start matches, but it could also solve some of the issues that you might encounter in online matches.

Disabling crossplay in EA FC 24 is pretty easy

Crossplay first made its test launch in FIFA 22 before it was introduced at the launch in FIFA 23. EA FC 24 follows the same pattern once more, and the feature is turned on by default, irrespective of the platform of your choice. To deactivate it, you'll have to do the following:

Turn on the game and let it load completely.

From the home screen, switch to the customize option. Make sure you do this from the home screen, not from within a particular game mode.

Pick Online settings.

Go to Matchmaking.

You'll find two options there, with the first one related to crossplay. At first, it will be marked as switched on. By turning it off, crossplay will be disabled from all forms of matchmaking.

If you want to enable crossplay, you have to repeat the same process. Do note that crossplay can't get enabled by default once you disable it, and it's available across all game modes in EA FC 24. Once turned on, it will be applied universally across all the game modes.

Do note that crossplay is available between PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series XlS. Similarly, those on the PlayStation 4 can play together with Xbox One users. Nintendo Switch, since it has its own separate version, doesn't have crossplay as of writing.

Does EA FC 24 Pro Clubs have crossplay?

Pro Clubs is the only game mode that didn't have crossplay in FIFA 23. Since then, the name of the mode has been changed to FC Club, but that's not the only change that has taken place. EA Sports has finally accepted the feedback from the community and introduced crossplay.

This has been a game changer, as having crossplay makes matchmaking quicker. It also allows players to form a club with their friends without bothering about the platform they use.