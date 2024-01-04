How to disable turrets in Lethal Company

Turrets are a common annoyance in Lethal Company. These tripod machines can be commonly found indoors, targeting human players when within range. Once activated, the turret will sound an alarm and shoot down any unfortunate player caught in its sights. While it is unfortunately not possible to permanently disable a turret in Lethal Company, players can make use of certain techniques to temporarily halt the machines.

A list of these methods can be found discussed in the rest of the article below.

Note: Gameplay spoilers for Lethal Company will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to easily disable a turret in Lethal Company

Although there are three main methods to deal with a turret in Lethal Company, they are not entirely foolproof. It is recommended that players avoid turrets in general when playing the game, as challenging one head-on will result in certain deaths.

Disabling a turret using terminal commands

Using the computer to disable a turret. (Image via YouTube/TheViperian)

Using terminal commands is the most effective way to disable a turret. Unfortunately, it is also the most difficult method and involves the following series of steps:

Have a member stay back as an Operator on the ship.

The Operator must monitor the situation and guide the rest of the party through dangers, including turrets.

Interact with the computer and type in the name of the specific turret in order to temporarily disable it for around three to four seconds.

Have the rest of your party grab any loot and leave ASAP before the turret is reactivated.

Attacking a turret to disable it

Attacking a turret (Image via YouTube/risbolla)

Players can also opt to attack the turret with a blunt object such as a Stop sign or any other melee weapon. Doing so will cause it to go haywire and spit out rounds in a clockwise motion. Duck down and make your way past the machine to get across.

Avoid confrontation and flee when in the presence of a turret

Do not confront a turret directly. (Image via YouTube/Red's Wastebin)

Turrets in Lethal Company will always wait a second or two before firing - as indicated by the loud warning sound (and subsequent “charging” motion). This should give most players an opportunity to rush past the machine and into safety. This method is incredibly risky and not at all recommended if you do not have adequate knowledge of the in-game map.

Opting to sneak past a turret is also an option, as long as you avoid its direct line of sight.

Furthermore, since these are temporary workarounds, keeping away from the vicinity of these turrets is your best plan of action. It is not possible to turn turrets into friendly entities either since they will always target human players instead of the various monsters that spawn.

Check out Sportskeeda for more guides and news on Lethal Company.