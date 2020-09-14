How to download Among Us on PC for free

Among Us is one of the best online games that you can play with friends on various gaming platforms. It is an online multiplayer party title developed and published by American game studio InnerSloth.

This game assigns different roles to each player. While a majority of players take charge as Crewmates, their main objective is to identify the Impostor.

If players aren't already aware, this title supports the crossplay feature, allowing users to play together regardless of the platform. PC players can purchase the game on Steam for around $5 (price will vary for different regions).

Simultaneously, mobile players can download Among Us for free from the official Play Store application.

Although the PC version is paid, yet, there's an alternative way to play this popular game on a system for free.

Steps to download Among Us for free on PC:

Here are a few things that players will require to play the game on a system without spending money:

Android emulator (4.4 or up)

Stable internet connection

2 GB of free storage space on the system

Once they have everything mentioned above, players can follow these steps to download Among Us on a PC for free:

Advertisement

Step 1: Install BlueStacks or any other Android emulator on the system.

Install BlueStacks or any other Android emulator on the system. Step 2: Once the emulator is installed, open the Play Store app and sign in to the Google account.

Once the emulator is installed, open the Play Store app and sign in to the Google account. Step 3: Search for Among Us and click on the first result.

Search for Among Us and click on the first result. Step 4: Hit the install button and wait until the download completes.

Hit the install button and wait until the download completes. Step 5: Go to the home screen and open the game.

Go to the home screen and open the game. Step 6: Create a private room and enjoy playing with friends.

While Among Us doesn't necessarily demand precise controller inputs, the touch controls can often frustrate players. Emulators like BlueStacks come with a predefined control preset, through which players can easily control their character with a keyboard and mouse.

Moreover, it's a straightforward process to configure the controls by opening the emulator settings.