How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India from Play Store using BGMI early access beta link

More players can now download Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play Store as the developers have opened more slots for Early Access.

Yesterday, shortly after the Early Access version of the game was released, players flocked to the Google Play Store to download it. Thus, the slots in the testing program got filled very quickly, leaving many users feeling dejected.

The developers announced that more slots would be added to accommodate the influx of players. There is space available in the testing program, so here's how gamers can access Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India through the Early Access link

The steps to download BGMI are:

Players have to click on the "Become a Tester" button

Step 1: To download the game from the Play Store, players must sign up for testing. They can use this link.

Click on the "Download it on Google Play" option

Step 2: Once they have joined the testing program, they can tap the "Download it on Google Play" option, thus getting directed to the Play Store.

Step 3: Users should press the "Install" button. The game will be downloaded and installed soon.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's size on the Google Play Store is 721 MB.

Step 4: The next step is to open the game and select their preferred resource pack, the size of which are:

Low-spec Resource Pack – 379.6 MB

HD Resource Pack – 618.2 MB

The Resource Packs available

After the resource pack has been downloaded successfully, players can sign in and enjoy playing Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The option exists for users to transfer their PUBG Mobile data to the Battlegrounds Mobile India account. However, this is only possible if the previous account was linked to either Facebook or Twitter.

