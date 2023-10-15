How to download Dungeon Hunter 6 on Android?

Dungeon Hunter 6 was released by Gameloft SE on October 13, 2023. It offers magnificent PvP gameplay with an exhilarating hack-and-slash fight. The title is set in the fictional world of Valenthia and follows a storyline that occurs 200 years after the valorous sacrifice of the Bounty Hunter.

The new variant engrosses gamers in a world that pits them against malicious foes and offers to explore the mysteries of the Forbidden Towers.

Considering its long-time fanbase and fresh in-game features, Dungeon Hunter VI can be a good game to try out. This article will offer details about the installment of the title in different parts of the globe and the new features that it brings.

Is Dungeon Hunter 6 currently available in India?

Dungeon Hunter VI hasn't yet been released in India (Image via Google PlayStore)

The developer, Gameloft SE, hasn't released Dungeon Hunter 6 in India yet. As of now, it's exclusively available in North America and Europe. If you live in these regions, you can install the game via the Google PlayStore on your Android device. Additionally, iOS users can install it from the App Store.

Why Dungeon Hunter 6 is not available in India

We can presume that the game has been given a soft launch for now. These are the preview releases of games for a limited audience or specific region to assess the game's reception and to avoid glitches upon the release for the general public.

We can expect the game to be available in the upcoming days. However, the developer has not released any specific date for the launch, and there's no information as to why the game's release in the region has been delayed.

Dungeon Hunter VI's new features

Gameloft SE's Dungeon Hunter 6 is a thrilling ARPG sequel with an immersive hack-and-slash odyssey. It puts you in unseen territories and offers a reunion with iconic characters. You're tasked with stopping the evil forces that emerge from the Forbidden Towers and combat hordes of Demonic Beings.

In this variant, the fictional world of Valenthia has been given a makeover to produce an experience that has never been seen before in the series. Moreover, you can choose one of your favorite iconic Dungeon Hunter classes: Warriors, Assasin, Archer, Mage, and the Boon Sister. You can also customize these heroes and their skills as per your wish.

The new version also allows you to create Guilds and team up with allies to defeat the formidable foes and save the realm. Also, the variant promises mesmerizing visuals with dynamic combat effects and a captivating narrative.