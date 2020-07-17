How to download Fortnite on Mac: Direct download link

Epic's Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games around the globe. It offers three distinct modes i.e. Save the World, Battle Royale, and Fortnite Creative. The game is available to download on PC, Xbox, Mac, etc.
Fortnite is also famous for its in-game cosmetics, emotes, and frequent changes in its story narratives. The battle royale game carries a huge base of players across all the platforms that it is available for. In this article, we are going to provide a step by step guide to download Fortnite for Mac.
Steps to Download Fortnite on Mac
Download Link of Fortnite for Mac: https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/download
You can also follow these steps to download Fortnite's Mac version:
1) Make an Epic Games account
Go to Epic Games' official website and sign up for an account. You can also skip the step if you already have one.
2) Go to the official Fortnite website
Go to the official Fortnite website and click on the Download button present on the top right corner of the screen. You will be redirected to the download page of the game.
3) Installation
After downloading the setup, install the Epic Games Launcher by following the instructions and then search for the Fortnite game. After the game is installed, you can launch it and play with your friends!
The game has amassed more than 125 million downloads in less than a year since its launch. It has also won a number of rewards like the Gamer's Choice Awards, Game Critics Awards, Teen Choice Awards, etc.
System Requirements
Here are the recommended and minimum system requirements to install the game:
Recommended Requirements
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU
- Video Memory: 2 GB VRAM
- Processor: Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6
Minimum Requirements
- Video Card: Intel HD 4000 on PC or Intel Iris Pro 5200 or equivalent AMD GPU on Mac
- Processor: Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6
