How to download Fortnite on Mac: Direct download link

Epic's Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games around the globe. It offers three distinct modes i.e. Save the World, Battle Royale, and Fortnite Creative. The game is available to download on PC, Xbox, Mac, etc.

Fortnite is also famous for its in-game cosmetics, emotes, and frequent changes in its story narratives. The battle royale game carries a huge base of players across all the platforms that it is available for. In this article, we are going to provide a step by step guide to download Fortnite for Mac.

Steps to Download Fortnite on Mac

Download Link of Fortnite for Mac: https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/download

You can also follow these steps to download Fortnite's Mac version:

1) Make an Epic Games account

Go to Epic Games' official website and sign up for an account. You can also skip the step if you already have one.

Sign Up or Sign In to your Epic Games account.

2) Go to the official Fortnite website

Go to the official Fortnite website and click on the Download button present on the top right corner of the screen. You will be redirected to the download page of the game.

3) Installation

After downloading the setup, install the Epic Games Launcher by following the instructions and then search for the Fortnite game. After the game is installed, you can launch it and play with your friends!

Launch Fortnite after installation and enjoy the game.

The game has amassed more than 125 million downloads in less than a year since its launch. It has also won a number of rewards like the Gamer's Choice Awards, Game Critics Awards, Teen Choice Awards, etc.

System Requirements

Here are the recommended and minimum system requirements to install the game:

Recommended Requirements

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU Video Memory: 2 GB VRAM

2 GB VRAM Processor: Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz

Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

Minimum Requirements

Video Card: Intel HD 4000 on PC or Intel Iris Pro 5200 or equivalent AMD GPU on Mac

Intel HD 4000 on PC or Intel Iris Pro 5200 or equivalent AMD GPU on Mac Processor: Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

