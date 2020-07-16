×
How to download Fortnite on PC in 2020

How to download Fortnite on PC (Picture Courtesy: wallpaperden.com)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 16 Jul 2020, 14:17 IST
Feature
Fortnite is one of the most in-demand free-to-play battle royale games in the world and is currently available on all major platforms. The game was developed and published by American video game developers Epic Games.

In this article, we explain how players can download Fortnite Battle Royale on PC.

How to download Fortnite on PC

Epic Games Launcher
Players would have to download the Epic Games Launcher and create an account in order to download Fortnite. They can then follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official Epic Games website and download their launcher. Click here to visit their website.

Install the Launcher
Step 2: After the download is completed, install the launcher. It’ll take some time to do so.

Step 3: Open the Launcher and log in to your Epic Games account.

Step 4: Search for Fortnite and click on the banner that appears.

Click on the Fortnite banner
Step 5: Press the ‘Get’ button. Players will then be able to avail the game, and it will later be present in the library tab.

Step 6: Go to ‘Library’ and click on the download button present on the banner of Fortnite. 

According to the official website, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Fortnite.

Minimum System Requirements

  • Video Card: Intel HD 4000 on PC or Intel Iris Pro 5200 or equivalent AMD GPU on Mac
  • Processor: Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Recommended System Requirements

  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU
  • Video Memory: 2 GB VRAM
  • Processor: Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit
Published 16 Jul 2020, 14:17 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale
