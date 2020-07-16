How to download Fortnite on PC in 2020

Fortnite is one of the most in-demand free-to-play battle royale games in the world and is currently available on all major platforms. The game was developed and published by American video game developers Epic Games.

In this article, we explain how players can download Fortnite Battle Royale on PC.

How to download Fortnite on PC

Epic Games Launcher

Players would have to download the Epic Games Launcher and create an account in order to download Fortnite. They can then follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official Epic Games website and download their launcher. Click here to visit their website.

Install the Launcher

Step 2: After the download is completed, install the launcher. It’ll take some time to do so.

Step 3: Open the Launcher and log in to your Epic Games account.

Step 4: Search for Fortnite and click on the banner that appears.

Click on the Fortnite banner

Step 5: Press the ‘Get’ button. Players will then be able to avail the game, and it will later be present in the library tab.

Step 6: Go to ‘Library’ and click on the download button present on the banner of Fortnite.

According to the official website, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Fortnite.

Minimum System Requirements

Video Card: Intel HD 4000 on PC or Intel Iris Pro 5200 or equivalent AMD GPU on Mac

Intel HD 4000 on PC or Intel Iris Pro 5200 or equivalent AMD GPU on Mac Processor: Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz

Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit

Recommended System Requirements