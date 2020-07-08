How to download Fortnite Season 3 on Chromebook

It is almost impossible to play Fortnite Season 3 on a Chromebook.

Here are a few ways that could help you download and play the game on a Chromebook.

Players will receive the Device Not Supported message

A Chromebook is one of the most popular devices out there and it makes sense that many people would want to play Fortnite Season 3 on it.

While it is incredibly difficult to download Fortnite on a Chromebook, there are a few ways through which players can download and play the game on the device.

Use your gaming PC to play Fortnite Season 3 on Chromebook

If a player already has a gaming PC, they can use a streaming software to play on any other device. One such software is Rainway. By installing Rainway on your current gaming PC you can sign in anywhere to play your favourite games, including Fortnite.

This is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to play Fortnite Season 3 on a Chromebook. All you have to do is download Rainway on your PC, and you can then play Fortnite from your web browser on a Chromebook.

Use A Streaming Service

Fortnite on Chromebooks

If you do not have a gaming PC, you can also use a game streaming service to play Fornite Season 3 on a Chromebook. Unfortunately, there are not many services that allow this. The best quality option is Paperspace. You can pay as you go for a Paperspace computer and install Rainway. Prices start at $0.51 per hour. At this rate, it would cost users $30.60 a month to play for 15 hours every week.

Another option is Vortex. Vortex starts at $9.99 a month but includes up to 50 hours of playtime. If you are willing to play in 720p, Vortex is the better option.

Despite the extreme popularity of Chromebooks, it seems many developers don't think people want to play games on them. In the future, it may be possible to download Fortnite directly to a Chromebook but for now, players will have to use a bunch of workarounds.