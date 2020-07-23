Ever since its 2017 release, Fortnite has emerged as one of the most popular online games. Today, it has three game modes and is available across a variety of platforms. The Save The World mode is only available on Windows, Mac, Xbox and PS4, while the Creative and the Battle Royale versions are also available on Nintendo Switch and all mobile devices.

Credit: unrealengine.com

While the Xbox Series X will support Unreal Engine 5, even now gamers can enjoy high definition 4K gaming on the Xbox One series. Of course, Fortnite: Battle Royale is available across devices for free, while Epic ended early access to the Save The World version only at the end of last month.

Credit: amazon.com

However, you can still play the other two versions for free. In this article, we will look at the steps you need to follow in order to download Fortnite on your Xbox One.

How to download Fortnite on Xbox One?

As you might know, there are over 1300 games that you can play on your Xbox One. The following method is applicable to the download of every game.

You can also buy the Xbox Game pass which is available for the monthly cost of about $10. The pass can be used to access more than a hundred high-quality games.

Finally, before you download Fortnite, do ensure that there is around 17 GB of space left on your Hard drive. Once you have made sure of that, follow the steps below:

Credit: youtube.com

1. Go to the Search bar on top of your Xbox Homepage.

2. Type in ‘Fortnite’. A bunch of results should pop up. Make sure to select the ‘free’ Battle Royale version of the game.

Credit: youtube.com

3. Click on the Install button and wait for the download to finish. Once that happens, you can start playing.

Credit: indiamart.com

If you already have an Epic account, you will have to log in. If you don’t, click on the Sign Up button and enter the details the systems prompts.

You will also have to select a password. Further, enabling 2FA not only safeguards your account, you are also required enable it to take part in various tournaments that Epic regularly hosts/features.

For further help, you can watch the video below: