How to download Free Fire Booyah Day update on Android and iOS devices

Free Fire's latest OB24 update, called the Booyah Day patch, has been rolled out officially. According to the patch notes, new weapons like Parafal and Flamethrower have been added to the game, along with the introduction of a spawn island.

The update is available for both Android and iOS devices on their respective App Stores. Players can download the most recent version to enjoy all the latest features that have been added to the game.

In this article, we discuss all the steps required to download the latest Free Fire OB24 update.

Steps to Download Free Fire Booyah Day update

Free Fire Booyah Day Update

Here are the steps through which Free Fire Booyah Day patch can be downloaded on your Android or iOS devices:

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device.

Search 'Garena Free Fire' or just 'Free Fire' in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on the update button. It may take time to update, depending on the internet speed.

After the download is complete, it will take 5-10 mins to install the update on your phone.

The size of the Free Fire OB24 update is expected to be around 350 MB, so ensure that you have sufficient storage space on your device. The players, who update and login into the game for three consecutive days, will get the following rewards for free:

1000 Universal Fragments

3 Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crates

3 Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crates

Free Login Rewards for updating the game

