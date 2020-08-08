How to download Free Fire for Windows 7 32-bit PC

Free Fire is a highly popular game, and is played across various devices. Several users play the renowned battle royale game on their desktops as well. Windows 7 is a household OS that is used in systems across the world.

In this article, we discuss how players can download and play the game on a Windows 7 32-bit PC.

How to download Free Fire on Windows 7 32-bit

BlueStacks (Image Credits: BlueStacks)

To play the game on a desktop, players need to use an emulator, which enables them to run several Android games on their desktops. One of the most-popular choices is BlueStacks.

It is one of the oldest emulators in the market, and is preferred by many due to its features, some of which are:

Shooting mode, which enhances the experience while playing with a mouse.

Easy-to-customise controls.

High FPS for smoother gameplay.

Players can download this emulator for Windows 7 32-bit from the official website. Click here to visit the same.

Also read: How to play Free Fire on Tencent Gaming Buddy

Advertisement

How to download Free Fire on BlueStacks

Users have to follow these steps to download Free Fire on BlueStacks:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on the emulator.

Open Google Play Store on the emulator (Image Credits: Bluestacks.com)

Step 2: Search for Free Fire in the search bar.

Search 'Free Fire' using the search bar (Image Credits: Bluestacks.com)

Step 3: Press on the download button once the game appears.

After the download and installation concludes, players can run Free Fire and enjoy it on their Windows 7 32-bit PCs.

The steps are nearly the same as above for any other emulator that consists of Google Play Store. Several other emulators might also be able to run Free Fire on Windows 7 32-bit. BlueStacks is just a recommendation for players because of the features that it offers.