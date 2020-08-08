Free Fire is one of the most downloaded games on the mobile platform. The battle royale sensation, which was developed by 111Dotstuios and published by Garena, has become immensely popular largely because of its quick-paced action and unique features.

The popularity of Free Fire is so high that several users play it on multiple platforms including desktops and laptops. To run the game on a desktop or a laptop, however, players will need a suitable emulator.

Tencent Gaming Buddy is one of the most popular emulators in the gaming community. In this article, we talk about how you can play Free Fire on Tencent Gaming Buddy.

What is Tencent Gaming Buddy?

Tencent Gaming Buddy rebranded as Gameloop (Picture Courtesy: gameloop.fun)

Tencent Gaming Buddy is a famous emulator that enables players to run several Android games on their desktops or laptops. The emulator was rebranded and is now known as Gameloop. It is preferred by many players because of the various features it provides. Some of these key features are:

Ultimate Graphic, Vision and Exclusive Support of 2K Resolution.

Rapid and Accurate Controller Support.

Lower Equipment Requirement, Min. 2 GB RAM.

How to play Free Fire on Tencent Gaming Buddy

Players have to follow the steps given below to play Free Fire using Tencent Gaming Buddy:

Step 1: Download Gameloop/Tencent Gaming Buddy from the official website and install it. Click here to visit their website.

Open Gameloop and search for Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: Gameloop)

Step 2: Open the emulator and look for Free Fire using the 'Search' option.

Press on the download button (Picture Courtesy: Gameloop)

Step 3: Click on the download button. The download process will soon commence.

The duration of the download and the installation will depend on the desktop or laptop as well as the internet speed.

After the installation is successfully completed, players can open the game and enjoy playing it on their desktops or laptops.