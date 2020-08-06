When you talk about battle royale games on the mobile platform, you cannot write off Free Fire from the conversation. It is hands down one of the most popular BR games on the platform. With every update, the developers make this game even more inclusive for its growing fan base.

The OB23 update rolled out on 29th July and brought in several new features. These constant updates have kept existing players engrossed in the game and has also led to an influx of new players.

Players can download Free Fire directly from Google Play Store. In this article, we discuss how you can download the fast-paced battle royale game.

How to download Free Fire from Google Play Store in 2020

Downloading Free Fire from Google Play Store is quite a straightforward task. Follow the steps given below to download the game:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for Garena Free Fire using the search bar. You can also click on the link given below to visit the Garena Free Fire page on Google Play Store.

Click here.

Step 2: Click on the install button; it will take some time for the game to download and install.

After the installation is complete, you can play the game.

Players can also download the game using the APK and OBB files. If you wish to download the game in this manner, click the link given below.

Click here to download the game using APK and OBB files.

OB 23 update in Free Fire

The OB 23 update is called 3VOLUTION and will focus on the third-anniversary theme. The update not only brought in newer content but it also fixed several in-game bugs. In addition, there was also a weapon balance and a vehicle update.