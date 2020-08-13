As a result of the rising popularity of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, Free Fire has emerged as one of the most prominent games. The game is ahead of its competitors in terms of total downloads and has crossed the 500 million milestone.

Due to the game's massive popularity, some players desire to play the mobile battle royale on their laptops. In this article, we discuss how they can download and play Free Fire on their laptops in August 2020.

How to download Free Fire on a laptop in August 2020

Emulators can be used to play the game on a laptop. An Android Emulator is a software that allows you to run Android apps on your PC.

Bluestacks (Image Courtesy: Bluestacks)

Bluestacks is one of the oldest emulators prevalent in the market. It is trusted by many users across the globe due to its numerous features. Some of the key elements of the emulator are:

Shooting mode which enhances the experience while playing using the mouse.

Easy-to-customize controls.

Recording of the gameplay with a single key

High FPS for smoother gameplay.

Ability to run multiple instances.

Here’s how the players can use Bluestacks and download Free Fire:

Step 1: Download Bluestacks from the official website. Click here to visit the site.

Step 2: Open Bluestacks and launch Google Play Store on the emulator.

Open Google Play Store (Picture Courtesy: Bluestacks.com)

Step 3: Search for Free Fire using the search bar and click on the install button.

Search for Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: Bluestacks.com)

Step 4: Wait for the download and installation to complete. After that, the users can launch the game and enjoy the quick-paced battle royale on their laptops.

They would have to follow the same steps on any other emulator that has the Google Play Store.

There are several other reliable emulators like Nox Player, MEmu Play, and Gameloop that the players can use.