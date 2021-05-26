How to download Free Fire Max for Android devices in specific regions

Free Fire Max has got the entire Free Fire community buzzing. The overhauled and improved version of the game will provide a better visual experience with better graphics, animation, maps, and sound effects.

In addition, developers have incorporated a unique FireLink feature that enables users to maintain progress between both titles on a real-time basis.

However, Free Fire Max is currently in the testing phase and is only present in the selected three countries. They are:

Malaysia Bolivia Vietnam

It was only recently that the pre-registration for the game started in the Middle East region. This article is a step-by-step guide on downloading Free Fire Max in specific countries where the game is available.

Downloading Free Fire Max in specific regions via Google Play Store and APK + OBB files

#1 APK and OBB

Free Fire MAX zip file: Click here

To download the Free Fire Max, players are required to have both APK and OBB. The size of the zip file is 897 MB, and it consists of both of them. Before players proceed with the download, they must ensure that they have enough storage space.

Here are the steps to download and install Free Fire Max via APK and OBB:

Step 1: First, download the zip file via the link provided above and extract it to get the game's APK and OBB files.

Step 2: Then, install the APK file. However, don't open it yet.

Step 3: Once the APK is installed, copy the “com.dts.freefiremax” folder to this directory: Android/OBB.

Step 4: Players can open Free Fire Max and enjoy playing the improved version after copying the OBB file.

If users encounter a parsing error, they can download the files again and follow the steps written above.

#2 Google Play Store

The game can also be downloaded in the selected region through the Google Play Store. The steps have been given below:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for Free Fire Max. Alternatively, they can also click this link to redirect to the title page of the store.

Step 2: Next, click on the “Install” button. The game will soon get downloaded and installed on the device.

