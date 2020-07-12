How to download the Free Fire OB23 Advance Server APK

Here is a step by step guide to download the Free Fire OB23 Advance Server.

Players can register for the Free Fire OB23 update Advance Server till 19th July 2020.

Garena Free Fire OB23 Advance Server Download

Before rolling out an OB update on the global servers, Garena Free Fire tests the latest features in a closed server called the Advance Server. Players need to register for the same and the registrations for the Free Fire OB23 Advance Server have begun. These are only available for Android devices and players can register till 19th July 2020.

The users can provide their feedback about the new features to Garena and the creators will then use the reviews to make the necessary changes. The registrations for the Advance Server are done in two batches and the server opens with the second batch of the registrations.

Here are some simple steps to download the Free Fire Advance Server:

Steps to Download Free Fire OB23 Advance Server

Steps for Free Fire OB23 Registration

The Free Fire Advance Server requires a Facebook account linked to the game and users are required to link their Facebook account with Free Fire to download it.

Once you have done so, you can follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the official website of the Free Fire Advance Server. Scroll down a bit and click on the Login via Facebook option on the screen. After successfully logging in, you will be redirected to the registration page. In the registration form, fill your full name, e-mail address and mobile number. Make sure that the e-mail address and the contact number are entered correctly. After entering the details, click on the Submit button and the download page will appear. You will be able to download the Free Fire Advance Server APK from 15th July 2020. After the APK file is available to download, click on the Download APK button, and the download will start automatically. After the download is complete, navigate to the Downloads folder and open the downloaded file. Allow installation of unknown sources by navigating to Settings>Safety, and Privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. After completion of the installation, open the Free Fire Advanced Server app, and Sign In using your linked Facebook account.

Download Free Fire OB23 Advance Server

The Free Fire Advance Server is available only for Android devices and players can acquire free diamonds as a reward for reporting a bug in the game.

Free Diamonds for reporting a bug in Free Fire Advance Server

Free Fire has unveiled the Master of Death Bundle and here is the official video:

