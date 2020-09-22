How to download Free Fire OB24 update

Free Fire OB24 update will officially roll out on 23rd September 2020. The update will introduce a new character - Dasha, the pet - Rockie, the map -Bermuda Remastered, new weapons, and much more. The complete patch notes of Free Fire OB24 are yet to be announced officially.

The update will be available for both Android and iOS devices in their respective app stores. Players can download the most recent version to enjoy all the latest features in the game. Here are the complete steps to download the latest Free Fire OB24 Update.

Steps to download latest Free Fire OB24 update

Free Fire OB24 patch update release date is out

Here are the steps to download Free Fire OB24 update on your Android or iOS device after it is released:

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device. Search 'Garena Free Fire' or just 'Free Fire' in the search bar. Click on the first result from the list. You will see an update option on the screen. Click on the update button. It may take time to update, depending on your internet connection. After the download is complete, it may take upto 10 minutes to install the update on your phone.

The size of Free Fire OB24 is expected to be around 350 MB, so make sure that you have sufficient storage space to install the same.

Advertisement

The Bermuda 2.0 map is the main highlight of the update, which will feature various new locations, advanced vehicles and other improvements to enhance the overall gaming experience

Along with this, the upcoming OB24 update will bring two new characters and a pet, as seen in the advance server. Additionally, three new weapons will also be added to the game with the latest update: Parafall, Flamethrower, and Woodpecker.

Also read: Free Fire OB24 update: Bermuda 2.0, new weapons, pets & more features