How to download the Free Fire OB25 update: APK+OBB download links and a step-by-step guide

The developers of Free Fire have finally rolled out the much anticipated OB25 update. It has introduced a bunch of exciting in-game features, including a new weapon, changes in the training island, weapon balance, and more.

The players can directly update/download the game from the Google Play Store or use the APK and OBB files to do the same.

In this article, we provide you with the APK and OBB files of the OB25 update.

How to download the Free Fire OB25 update?

APK download link: Click here

OBB download link: Click here

The download size of the APK file is 46.29 MB, and the OBB file is 630.95 MB. Players must ensure that there is sufficient storage space available on their devices before downloading these files.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the Free Fire OB25 update using the APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Download both APK and OBB files from the links provided above.

Step 2: Enable the "Install from Unknown Sources" option if it isn't done already. Users can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Locate and install the APK file, but don't open it yet.

Step 4: Rename the OBB file to main.2019113979.com.dts.freefireth, however, don't change the extension.

Step 5: Copy the OBB file to - Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

(Note: It is important to note that players will not be able to play the game until the maintenance comes to an end. They will encounter an error stating, "The server will be ready soon." After the end of maintenance, users will be able to test out all the new features.)

