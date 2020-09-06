How to download Free Fire without OBB

Garena Free Fire has become one of the most played battle royale games in the mobile gaming industry. The game has different maps and modes that help provide its players with the ultimate battle royale experience.

To download Free Fire, players will need a Google account to pull out the game files from the official Play Store app. Having said that, there are several other methods that players can use if they want to install the game.

One such method is by manually downloading the APK and OBB files of the game and installing it in your phone. However, without the OBB file, it will not be possible to run the game properly.

In this case, players can use XAPK extension files to eliminate the complex process of copying OBB or data files of Garena Free Fire into the file manager.

Also read: Free Fire: How to earn free diamonds by playing in advance servers

Steps to download Free Fire without OBB

Download the Garena Free Fire: 3volution XAPK file from here. Download and install the XAPK Installer from here. Open XAPK Installer and open the XAPK file of Garena Free Fire in the same app. Hit the install button, and the third-party installer will automatically install the game. Open the game and log in to play.

Using this method, the user will not need to create any OBB folder, which can be a very lengthy and time-consuming process. The XAPK Installer will automatically copy all the OBB files into the root folder.

Advertisement

Nowadays, a lot of users are following the same method to install large size applications in Android phones instead of downloading them from the Google Play store.

About Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire (Image credits: Garena)

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game, developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The title offers an ultimate survival shooter experience on mobile. Each 10-minute game places you on a remote island where you are pit against 49 other players, all seeking survival. The last one standing alive will get 'Booyah' as a sign of victory.