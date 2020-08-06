How to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update

PUBG Mobile players have been eagerly waiting for the new Erangel 2.0 map in the game. The hype in the community has been building since the developers officially teased the trailer of the map some time ago, via a tweet. However, since then, there had been no sign of Erangel 2.0 in the global version of the game.

But the wait is finally over, with the new map officially confirmed to be coming with the next major update of PUBG Mobile. For those who don't know, Tencent Games is introducing a new update series with a v1.0 patch, which will also introduce the Erangel 2.0 map.

The beta testing for the same has also begun, and here's a guide to install the latest PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update on your smartphones.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version APK

Download link of PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update APK: https://bit.ly/3c9OEml

Download the APK file from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on Downloaded Files > AOS_IG0190_CE_19074No27_1.0.13300_Shipping_Google_CE.shell.signed.apk. Allow the installation of unknown sources feature, if you haven't already enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety > Privacy > Install Apps From Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, open the PUBG Mobile app. Log in to the guest account and enjoy the beta version.

The size of the update is around 1.49 GB for Android devices. So ensure that your device has enough storage space to accommodate the latest update.

In case the downloaded file shows the following error: "There was a problem parsing the package", then download the beta APK file again and re-install it.

The time taken to install the latest PUBG Mobile update depends on the speed of your internet connection. But on average, it should take about 30 minutes.