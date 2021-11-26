How to download latest PUBG Mobile 1.7 APK update for low-end devices

The PUBG Mobile 1.7 update, which introduced several innovative features, was launched earlier this month for Android and iOS devices. The Arcane collaboration is the main focus of the new iteration, and gamers were ecstatic to check out the Mirror World game mode.

Android users who have yet to download the PUBG Mobile 1.7 version can do so via the Google Play Store or the APK file. Here's a step-by-step tutorial on how to use the latter option.

Note: Players from India are reminded that PUBG Mobile is banned in the country, and that they should play play BGMI, the region-specific variant instead.

How to install the new PUBG Mobile 1.7 update using the APK file

Different APK options for the latest PUBG Mobile update

As with the previous PUBG Mobile updates, the developers have created two separate APK files for the 1.7 release — Small/Compact, and Regular. Users can install the game on their devices using either of these approaches.

However, they should keep in mind that if they choose the smaller version, they will also need to download additional in-game resource packs. On the other hand, those who use the standard one can play the game as soon as the installation is completed.

Resource packs have to be downloaded by those who installed small version (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Here are the links to both the files:

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update – Small/Compact APK file: Click here (Size: 698 MB)

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update – Regular APK file: Click here (Size: 989MB)

Since the sizes of the files are different, players must have adequate capacity on their devices to accommodate the download and installation.

Steps for installing PUBG Mobile 1.7 update

Step 1: To begin, gamers must utilize the links provided above to download the PUBG Mobile 1.7 APK file.

Step 2: Individuals can proceed to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting and install the APK file once the file has been completely downloaded.

Gamers can sign in using their chosen accounts to enjoy playing the game (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Finally, gamers can launch the game and log in with their accounts to play the game's most recent version.

Players can reinstall the APK in the event of a parsing error. If the problem does not get resolved, users can re-download the file.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan