How to download latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 update APK file

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 is the latest version of the battle royale game, which was recently made available to players. With the release of this update, the developers have added several new items to the game, including a few gun skins.

However, many players are unaware of the steps that must be followed to get the latest iteration. To achieve the same, they should first have the 0.22.0 version on their device before proceeding with the in-game update.

Note: Keep in mind that the game is banned in India, so players from the country should avoid downloading and playing PUBG Mobile Lite on their devices. Instead, they can play BGMI.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 APK file: Step-by-step guide to downloading the new version

As previously stated, users should have the 0.22.0 version of the game present on their devices. If they do not already have it, they can follow the steps below to install it through the APK file:

Step 1: Players must first head over to the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can utilize this link to reach it directly.

Step 2: Next, they should press the ‘APK Download’ button, as shown here:

Tap the APK Download button to get the APK file of the 0.22.0 version (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The update's APK file is approximately 714 MB in size. Therefore, players’ devices must have enough storage space to accommodate the download and installation processes.

Step 3: After the game’s file gets downloaded on the players’ device, they can enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting. Consequently, the APK can be installed.

The in-update can be completed to enjoy the 0.22.1 update (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and complete the in-game update for the 0.22.1 version.

They can then enjoy playing the new version of the battle royale title on their devices.

If gamers face a parsing error whilst installing the APK file, they can simply reinstall the APK file. If the problem continues, they can proceed to re-download the file and follow the steps stated above.

Edited by Shaheen Banu