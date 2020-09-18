How to download latest PUBG Mobile Lite global update 0.19.0: Step-by-step guide

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite has finally released the major 0.19.0 update globally. The much-anticipated update was released yesterday i.e. September 17 without any official announcement.

The size of the latest PUBG Mobile Lite global update is around 330 MB for Android devices. For new players, the size of the game will be approximately 530 MB.

Players can download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite global version from the Google Play Store. However, for those who are unable to download from the store, we have prepared a detailed guide to install the game via an APK file.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Lite latest global update:

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, so users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite latest global update APK download link: Click here

Follow the steps given below to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite global version:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option, if you haven't done so already, by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, log in to your account.

Step 5: Reboot the game when the compilation of resources is done.

As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 535MB. Players, therefore, need to ensure that their phones have enough storage space to accommodate PUBG Mobile Lite.

In case you encounter an error message saying there was a problem parsing the package, consider downloading the APK file again.

