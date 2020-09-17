PUBG Mobile Lite latest Global beta version APK download link

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite have finally rolled out the beta APK of the upcoming 0.19.0 update. The latest beta version has added a host of new features and exciting modes to the game, including Zombie-Survive till dawn. Apart from this, a new Mirado vehicle has also been spotted during the beta testing.

However, it's important to note that the aforementioned changes are yet to arrive in the global version of PUBG Mobile Lite. As per reports, the developers will release the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update in the last week of September.

If you wish to experience the latest features of PUBG Mobile Lite before they are added to the game officially, you can download the beta version. Make sure that you have at least 1 GB of free storage space on your device before you start downloading the beta version.

PUBG Mobile Lite latest Global Beta version APK download

Download Link of PUBG Mobile Lite latest Beta APK: Click here

Follow the steps given below to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite beta APK:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option if you haven't already done it. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Navigate through your phone's download folder and install the APK file after the option has been enabled.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, open the game and log in with a guest account.

Note: The time taken for installation may vary according to the device that you're using. Also, you don't need to uninstall the standard version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Since it is just the beta version of the game, the players might encounter some bugs and glitches. They are advised to report any issues that they face during the game straight to the developers.

