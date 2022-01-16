How to download latest PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite updates in 2022

The PUBG franchise has acquired considerable market share on its mobile platform, with PUBG Mobile boasting huge numbers and its streamlined version catering to audiences with low-end devices. Furthermore, the audience of these titles appears to expand with every passing month due to the exhilarating overall gameplay.

The PUBG Mobile 1.8 update went live a few days back and brought in new content to deliver an exhilarating experience. In contrast, it has been a while since the last major update of PUBG Mobile Lite, as the 0.22.0 version was released in September 2021.

Note: Both games are banned in India, and subsequently, users should avoid downloading them.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.8 update

Players on iOS and Android devices can download the latest 1.8 version from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store directly by searching for the game and pressing the update/download button.

Furthermore, Android users may get the latest version of the game by using the APK file from the official website. The steps for the same are as follows:

Step 1: Users can visit the website through this link and download the desired APK file. There are two options – Compact (589 MB) and Regular (952 MB),

Step 2: After the download is complete, install the file, but players will have to enable the Install from Unknown Source option if they have not done it prior.

The 1.8 version has tones of new features (Image via Tencent)

Step 3: If players use regular APK, they can directly enjoy the latest version by signing into their account.

Gamers who have utilized the compact APK will need to download the resource pack after starting the game for the first time. Subsequently, they can enjoy playing the new mode.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1

PUBG Mobile Lite is only available on Android devices. Players may either get the 0.22.0 update from the store or download it using APK and then apply the patch to upgrade to the current version.

Here are the steps that users must follow to avoid any error:

Step 1: Players can access the official website to download the APK through this link. The file size is 714 MB.

Step 2: They can install the file on their device and subsequently open it.

The update size is 192 MB (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Users will get the option to download an update which will weigh in at about 192 MB. Once this is complete, they can sign in to enjoy the 0.22.1 version.

In the case of either game, if a parsing error is displayed during the installation process, users may go ahead to redownload the APK through the website and install it again.

Edited by Srijan Sen