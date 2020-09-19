Most Indians gamers remember spending hours playing the iconic game, EA Cricket 07, and many have fond childhood memories attached to this title. Since then, cricket games have evolved a lot, with the latest one being Cricket 19 — Official Game of the Ashes, developed by Big Ant Studios.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) just around the corner, many players are looking wish to play IPL 2020 on their PCs.

In this article, we provide a detailed guide to play IPL 2020 in Cricket 19.

How to download and play IPL 2020 on PC: Step by step guide and tips for Cricket 19

Players can purchase Cricket 19 from Steam at a reasonable rate. It is also important to note that they will not be able to play this game using the mouse and keyboard, and require a controller.

They need to follow the steps given below to play IPL 2020

Step 1: Players must open Cricket 19, then navigate through the second page of the home screen and select 'Cricket Academy.'

Select the 'Cricket Academy' option

Step 2: They must then locate the 'teams' option, present under the community section.

Locate the 'teams' option

Step 3: While searching, users have to type the username as 'Wasteyouryouth', and search for individual teams and download them.

Type the username as 'Wasteyouryouth'

Step 4: After the download is complete, they can navigate through the main menu and click on the 'Competition Option'.

Click on the 'New Competition' option

Step 5: Players need to select the new competition option and then choose the Indian Cricket Championship T20. They can also create a custom competition.

Now they can enjoy playing IPL 2020.

Minimum requirements (Source: Steam)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 (x64) or higher

Processor: Intel Core i3-3210 / AMD Athlon II X4 555

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD 6670 or NVIDIA Geforce GT710 with min 2 GB Memory

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 25 GB available space

Additional Notes: Controller Required

