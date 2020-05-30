How to download PS4 emulator for Android?

Image Credit: Your Technocrat

PS4 (Playstation 4) games are only exclusive to PS console players. However, one doesn't need a PS4 console to play PS4 games.

In fact with the help of an emulator, we can play whatever games we like on our mobile phones. Along with the emulator, though, you would also need a fast and stable internet connection to get a fabulous gaming experience.

You can pay all sorts of games like PS Vita using emulators. The ability to play Playstation games on your mobile phone is a luxury. You can play many video games on your mobile phone on the go with the help of emulators.

However, prolonged periods of gaming is not advisable on phones as they get heat up unlike consoles which have a cooling system.

How to download PS4 emulator on your Android device?

#1 Go to this link https://www.mediafire.com/file/xt5sz3rc99yuk72/TOP-6_PS4_EMULATOR_BY_MAH_GAMING.7z/file and download the ZIP file.

Click on the 'Green' Download button

#2 Extract the zipped file via an app like Win ZIP. (You can find the Win ZIP app on the Google Playstore.)

#3 After completing the extraction process, you would see six emulator apps.

#4 Install the app called Glout. We suggest to install this app because it has one of the easiest interfaces to use. (Note-while installing the app, you might come across a warning that might ask you to terminate the installation process.)

#5 After installing the said app, use it to to play various PS4 games on your Android device.

Keep in mind that some games are free to play while others are not. To play premium games like GTA 5, you would need to watch a few advertisements or pay the amount required to play the game.