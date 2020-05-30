PS4 Mega Pack price in India: Free games and features

Image Credit: MensXP

PS4 (PlayStation 4) is arguably one of the largest selling video game consoles in the Indian market now.

There is a never-ending rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation gamers. In this regard, some gamers think PS4 has far better exclusives than Xbox or PC. Therefore, it is one of the reasons why PS4 is regarded as one of the best gaming consoles in the world.

You can buy the PS4 Slim Mega Bundle if you haven't bought a console yet. It is one of the cheapest and best gaming consoles you may possibly get.

PS4 Mega Bundle - Benefits and features:

PS4

The PS4 mega bundle offers the following benefits:

PS4 Slim has 1TB Storage and is available at Rs.27,990 on Amazon India. Free Games Three months of free PlayStation Plus Subscription that allows you to play online games on PS4 seamlessly. Fortnite exclusive PS4 skins and some V-bucks..

The PS4 Mega Bundle is very cost-efficient and worth buying.

The free games are divided into two different packages. Gamers can pick up any bundle they like according to the range of games that are offered for free.

The first bundle includes free games like Grand Theft Auto V, Days Gone and God of War. The second bundle includes free games such as The Last of Us, Detroit Become Human and God of War.

All these games offer a fabulous gaming experience and some of them are PS4 exclusives as well. These games also feature a good storyline and have excellent graphics.

Would PS5 games be playable on PS4 consoles?

Absolutely yes. PlayStation offers backward compatibility. It means games released on PS5 would be playable on PS4 as well.