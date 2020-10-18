How to download PUBG Lite full version on PC for free: Download link and step-by-step guide

After the success of PUBG, the game's developers launched the beta of the streamlined version, i.e. PUBG Lite. This version was developed for players with low-end PCs so that they can enjoy the battle royale experience without any problems. The toned-down version has lower minimum requirements when compared to the original game.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download and play PUBG Lite on your PC.

How to download PUBG Lite full version on PC for free

PUBG Lite is only available in specific regions, so before downloading the game, make sure you check if the game is available in your country. You can click here to do so.

Follow the steps given below to download PUBG Lite on PC:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Lite. You can click this link to do so.

Step 2: Click on the download button present on the top-right corner.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a different page. Click on the download button.

Login to the launcher

Step 4: After the download is complete, install the launcher and log in to your account.

Click on the install button

Step 5: Click on the Install button. After the game is installed, you will be able to enjoy playing PUBG Lite.

(The time taken for the download and installation will vary according to your internet speed and computer)

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU: Core i5 2.8GHz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

HDD: 4GB

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7,8,10, 64bit

CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz

RAM: 4GB

GPU: DirectX11 Intel HD Graphics 4000

HDD: 4GB

