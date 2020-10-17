PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, and it provides an exhilarating battle royale experience. It has some similar in-game features, including that of the titles. Achieving them provides not only satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment, but many players to wish to get them just to brag about it.

They have to fulfill certain conditions or complete specific tasks to get their hands on these titles. In this article, we list three titles that are comparatively easier to achieve in PUBG Mobile Lite.

3 easiest titles to get in PUBG Mobile Lite

Well Liked

Like PUBG Mobile, it is one of the easier titles to achieve when compared to the ones present in the game. To obtain it, the players need 1000 likes that they can receive from the teammates at the end of every match. If you are playing duo or squad, being nice to the teammates will undoubtedly help you in this case.

Weapon Master

There are several conditions that players have to complete in a single match, in the Platinum tier or above, in order to get this title. They have to kill an enemy in the using the following:

#1 Assault Rifles

#2 SMG

#3 Sniper Rifles

#4 Shotguns

#5 Throwables

#6 Vehicles

For some, these tasks are not easy, but when we compare it to the other titles, like Chicken Expert, it is slightly easier in terms of effort and time involved.

Maxed Out

Though ‘Maxed Out’ is time-consuming, players do not have to complete any problematic tasks to attain it. They just have to keep playing the game regularly and reach level 100. One can complete daily missions and use the 2x EXP Card to level up quicker.

Players can click here to read more about how they can level up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: The perception of difficulty varies from player to player. As a result, some players might feel that the titles mentioned above are more challenging to achieve than those present in the game.