How to level up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down variant of the renowned BR title, PUBG Mobile. This game features a system of levels, which isn’t based on the user’s skill cap, and players can increase them by gaining XP or EXP in-game.

Also, level-up rewards are a benefit of reaching higher levels. Therefore, many newer players look for ways to level up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite. In this article, we provide some tips on how they can do so.

Tips to level up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite

As mentioned above, players can reach higher levels by gaining more XP. Here’s how they can get a higher amount of XP:

#1 Playing consistently

Users have to play consistently

Users receive XP per match based on their performances. If they consistently play well, they’ll receive a higher amount of XP per game, which will aid them in leveling up quicker in PUBG Mobile Lite.

#2 Daily Missions

Daily missions in PUBG Mobile Lite

Though Daily Missions do not provide players with a lot of EXP, they are relatively easy to complete, and users can do them by playing a game or two. Therefore, players can complete them to receive some extra XP daily.

#3 Using the 2x EXP card

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

PUBG Mobile Lite consists of 2x EXP cards that last an hour. The amount of XP that players gain while it is active is doubled, helping them level up faster. This is the best way for gamers to get a higher amount of EXP per game, obtained from missions, events, and the in-game shop.

Following are the steps that players can follow to purchase the 2x EXP Card in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the shop icon.

Step 2: Press on the ‘Treasures’ tab and scroll down to find ‘2x EXP Card: 1 Hour.’

Step 3: Click on the purchase button; it’ll cost 10 BC (Battle Coins)

