PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0 download: APK download link and step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of the renowned battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. The game was specifically developed to provide users with low-end devices with an exhilarating battle royale experience. It features a smaller map size and lobby in comparison to the regular version of the game.

Players can download PUBG Mobile Lite directly from Google Play Store, via stores like TapTap or by using APK and OBB files of the game.

In this article, we provide you with a download link to the APK file of the game.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from this country are not advised to download these games)

PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0 download: APK download link

PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0 APK Download Link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 565.9 MB, so you must ensure that there is sufficient spare storage space on your device before downloading the APK file.

Step 1: Download the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option. You can enable this option via these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

(You can skip this step if already enabled.)

Step 3: Locate the file on your device and install it.

Step 4: After the installation process is completed, you can open and enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

If you face any error while installing the APK, check if you have enabled the 'Install from unknown source' option and try again. If the problem persists, then you can consider re-downloading the APK file.

