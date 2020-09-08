Battle royale enthusiasts can rejoice as the New Era Update of PUBG Mobile is finally live. Ever since the new map was teased on the 23rd of August, fans were eagerly waiting for it to release.

As per the official patch notes, the new update will bring the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map and several other exclusive in-game modes.

The game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. For those who are not able to download the game from the Store, we have prepared an installation guide, which consists of the steps that you can follow to play the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.0 Global version: Step by step guide and installation tips

Download Links

APK File: Click here

OBB File: Click here

Follow the steps given below to download and install the game:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if not done already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file, but do not open it yet.

Step 4: You would then have to copy the OBB files to - Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 5: You can launch the game.

Installation Tips

#1 If you face an error message stating 'there is a problem parsing the package', then you can consider downloading the files again.

#2 Try to download the game using a WiFi connection. However, if you are using a 4G connection, do not perform any other tasks on your device.

#3 Ensure that your device has sufficient storage space.